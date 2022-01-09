« previous post |

In a moment of whimsy, I concluded a note to a friend thus:

wǎng qiánmiàn kànzhe 往前面看著 ("looking forward")

Whereas, the usual way to express that idea in idiomatic Chinese would be:

qídài 期待 ("expect; look forward to; await; wait in hope")

I referred to my intentionally deformed Chinese as Yīngshì Zhōngwén 英式中文 ("English style Chinese") and asked some friends what they would call that kind of writing (I was searching for a parallel to "Chinglish").

Zihan Guo replied:

The closest thing I can think of is "fānyì qiāng 翻譯腔" (VHM: "translatese"). It has a fuzzy definition but usually refers to a literal rendering of idiomatic expressions from the source language, resulting in almost laughable unnaturalness in the target language (people enjoy it though). Classic example:

"Wǒ xiàng shàngdì fāshì yào hěnhěn de tī nǐ de pìgu"

「我向上帝發誓要狠狠地踢你的屁股」:

I am sure you know what the original English would be.* With translation from Japanese into Chinese, it can lead to an ungrammatical omission of subjects and a stream-of-consciousness style of narration. These all start from unprofessional translators or too much faithfulness to the original, but somehow contribute to some stereotypes Chinese people hold for foreign languages.

This strayed too much away from your question, but I happened to have watched a hilarious video last week, dubbing a Qing dynasty palace drama in different kinds of fānyì qiāng 翻譯 ("translatese").

[*VHM: "I swear to god I'm going to give you a swift kick in the ass; I swear to god I'll kick your ass hard "]

I suspect that this kind of playful mistranslation or intentionally awkward, unidiomatic translation occurs with all languages, but it is very common in Chinese, where native speakers seem to have honed it to a fine art.

Selected readings

