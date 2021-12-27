« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Zihan Guo, who was a student in my "Language, Script, and Society in China" class this past semester.]

The most attractive aspect is the usage of the Shanghainese topolect throughout the movie. The main actor, Xu Zheng 徐崢, himself is a Shanghainese director who always appreciates films with regional characteristics. The three actresses are also Shanghainese, so they speak in a perfect tone, which appeals to locals very much. But of course there are subtitles to cater for a broader audience. People with no knowledge of the topolect like it as well, maybe because the accent itself is amusing. Most of them are not bothered by the unfamiliar language, since it has long become habitual for people to read subtitles even if they can understand the language, as we have also discussed in our class.

In our class we mentioned many times that topolects are gradually vanishing for various reasons and forces. In recent years, there seem to be genuine efforts to preserve them in the entertainment industry and to clear away stereotypes about them. Though I am not sure if it is mainly because directors have sensed the crisis of topolects. Sometimes people just love to see works with dìfāng tèsè 地方特色 ("local color / features / characteristics / specialties"). The use of topolects is an important component that confers a great degree of verisimilitude. Even in TV dramas where no specific topolects are used, performers might speak with endearing accents.



My parents went to see the movie yesterday and enjoyed it very much. Having stayed in Beijing for a long time (their home is in the south), they were delighted to hear some Shanghainese.