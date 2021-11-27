Dramatically declining enrollments in Chinese studies
The number of students enrolled in a given foreign language is a good index of public perceptions of the importance of that language for global politics, economics, and cultural influence. When I came to Penn in 1979, interest in all things Russian was soaring. The Slavicists occupied quite a bit of real estate in Williams Hall, which houses language studies at Penn. They had a number of institutes, research centers, libraries, and so forth, and they were extremely well funded. A decade later, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Russian juggernaut at Penn began to fall apart, to the extent that it lost nearly all of its space and researchers, and they were tossing whole libraries into dumpsters. As an ardent bibliophile, it pained me greatly to see precious books being thrown into the trash. I rescued as many of them as I could stuff into my Volkswagen Beetle and cart away, including an enormous, old, and undoubtedly historically important encyclopedia that still sits in the enclosed porch of my home.
Such are the waxing and waning fortunes of language and culture studies in academia. Now we seem to be seeing the same thing happening with Chinese. After a prolonged period of sustained growth in the post Nixon-Deng era, in recent years the trend has taken a sharp downward turn.
The topic of declining enrollment / interest in Chinese / China came up again during a talk Ian Johnson gave a few days ago in Berlin. Among many other points, he noted that, at the study abroad program where he taught in Beijing, the numbers went from something like 120 in 2010 to 30 in 2018. This shocked all the policy people and journalists in the audience who assumed there would be a burgeoning field of Zhongnanhai-ology, and thus they asked why?
It would be interesting to quantify this enrollment drop, and to try and figure out why this is happening (difficulty, lack of soft power, Chinese cultural solipsism, CCP fears, etc.)? What, if anything, can be done to turn this trend around?
There may be exceptions to the falling numbers of students taking Chinese that I hear about from colleagues at many programs across the country, but the overall trajectory should serve as a kind of wake-up call to everyone in Chinese language and culture studies.
J.W. BREWER said,
November 27, 2021 @ 11:02 am
The MLA website has a database that purports to give the total numbers of US undergraduate college students studying particular foreign languages as of various dates (usually they collect data every 3 to 5 years) going back to 1958. Click through to "Language Enrollment Database" from here: https://www.mla.org/Resources/Research/Surveys-Reports-and-Other-Documents/Teaching-Enrollments-and-Programs/Enrollments-in-Languages-Other-Than-English-in-United-States-Institutions-of-Higher-Education
The most recent info is from 2016, which, using the end of the Cold War as a baseline, shows Chinese (presumably meaning just Mandarin) up significantly from 1990 (approximately 19K students enrolled up to 53K) and Russian down significantly (approximately 44k down to 20K over same time period), but Arabic up even more dramatically (from under 4K to over 30K). Notably, however, both Chinese and Arabic were as of 2016 down a bit from their respective peak enrollments in 2013 and 2009 respectively. And maybe Chinese is already down significantly from 2016 and the next round of comprehensive data collection will show that.
Somewhat to my surprise, Japanese (which had already had a vogue in the U.S. during the 1980's before the Chinese economy had fully opened up) has continued to increase over the same time period (around 46K up to around 69K, with a peak at 72K in 2009). Very much not to my surprise, the "old-line" foreign language of German has continued to decline (down from 134K in 1990 to 81K in 2016, after an all-time peak in 1968). It's been a long time since you couldn't be a serious linguistics scholar without being able to read scholarly articles in German, and the same is true for many other disciplines.
J.W. BREWER said,
November 27, 2021 @ 11:04 am
You can also review colorful charts and graphs with data back to 1960 as part of the 2016 report, found here: https://www.mla.org/content/download/110154/2406932/2016-Enrollments-Final-Report.pdf
J.W. Brewer said,
November 27, 2021 @ 11:33 am
Finally, you can go through table 8 in the back of the report I linked to in my prior content and see statistics (2016 back to 2009) for enrollment in over 300 lesser-taught (in the U.S.) languages, from which you can learn interesting things like how few U.S. students are studying Hindi (or any other South Asian language) in proportion to how many speakers the major South Asian languages have (and ditto for Bahasa Indonesia). I was separately distressed to see Old Irish allegedly down to zero and Old Norse down nationwide to 13 undergraduates, which may be fewer than the enrollment of my own (single-campus!) Old Norse class back in 1986.
Wanda said,
November 27, 2021 @ 11:50 am
@J.W.Brewer: When I was in college in the very early 2000s, interest in fulfilling the language requirement with Japanese was strong. On my campus, it was driven from a desire to understand anime and other Japanese cultural products, which are often poorly translated.
Arthur waldron said,
November 27, 2021 @ 12:18 pm
Enrollments in all things Chinese are plummeting. Fifty years ago (!) I left Harvard silently in the evening, after a big wedding of which I had been a part (he is now an Episcopal Bishop and a bit silly) taking Trailways to Middlebury, Vt. I arrived in the wee hours, at the smallest dormitory, where I was greeted by flies noisily buzzing around a bare fluorescent bulb a metal bed frame and long plastic mattress.
China was not yet remotely fashionable. My teachers Jamie Pusey (1941-2019) Perry Link (1944-) i would meet the following day. Pioneers.
In the half century since I learned the language and settled in Academia. Chinese-American relations soared, enrollments reached records, and then it all crashed, for the second time in a century, shattering decades of dreams.
In some ways things are worse now than then. We are more entangled and corrupted.
Would I take the bus again? I think so. I did not expect much. I found much more. I do feel some disappointment. Not so much as Chinese, however, whose vast expectations have collapsed.