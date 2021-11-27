« previous post |

The number of students enrolled in a given foreign language is a good index of public perceptions of the importance of that language for global politics, economics, and cultural influence. When I came to Penn in 1979, interest in all things Russian was soaring. The Slavicists occupied quite a bit of real estate in Williams Hall, which houses language studies at Penn. They had a number of institutes, research centers, libraries, and so forth, and they were extremely well funded. A decade later, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Russian juggernaut at Penn began to fall apart, to the extent that it lost nearly all of its space and researchers, and they were tossing whole libraries into dumpsters. As an ardent bibliophile, it pained me greatly to see precious books being thrown into the trash. I rescued as many of them as I could stuff into my Volkswagen Beetle and cart away, including an enormous, old, and undoubtedly historically important encyclopedia that still sits in the enclosed porch of my home.

Such are the waxing and waning fortunes of language and culture studies in academia. Now we seem to be seeing the same thing happening with Chinese. After a prolonged period of sustained growth in the post Nixon-Deng era, in recent years the trend has taken a sharp downward turn.

The topic of declining enrollment / interest in Chinese / China came up again during a talk Ian Johnson gave a few days ago in Berlin. Among many other points, he noted that, at the study abroad program where he taught in Beijing, the numbers went from something like 120 in 2010 to 30 in 2018. This shocked all the policy people and journalists in the audience who assumed there would be a burgeoning field of Zhongnanhai-ology, and thus they asked why?

It would be interesting to quantify this enrollment drop, and to try and figure out why this is happening (difficulty, lack of soft power, Chinese cultural solipsism, CCP fears, etc.)? What, if anything, can be done to turn this trend around?

There may be exceptions to the falling numbers of students taking Chinese that I hear about from colleagues at many programs across the country, but the overall trajectory should serve as a kind of wake-up call to everyone in Chinese language and culture studies.

