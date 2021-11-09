« previous post |

In the comments on "Painbows" (11/6/2021), bks advanced the opinion that "Grayscale is superior to color in almost all situations."

And ~flow noted that "There are in fact proposals to leave painbows behind and rather use bichromatic scales like Cividis", citing this github repository.

There were other suggestions as well, and of course there are many named colormaps, old and new, as well as the facility for generating innumerable others. (OK, technically numerable given quantized floating-point numbers mapped to quantized RGB values, but …)

So I thought I'd follow up with a modest sample of alternative ways of coloring the same type of 2-D density plots of rates of F0 change and amplitude change that I used in the Painbows post.

The starting point is a 67-second sample from Elizabeth Holmes in 2019, used previously in "Policing women's voices", 3/23/2019. Here's the "rainbow" version of the Delta F0 by Delta Amplitude plot:

Here's the grayscale version:



I'm a fan of grayscale for many things, especially spectrograms. But this one is not impressive, though maybe some changes to the default mapping would make it better.

Some other standard R colormaps:

cm.colors: heat map: terrain: topo(graphic):

Now cividis:



…which is (said to be) an improved version of viridis:



And some more from the R viridis package:

For this particular plot, I kind of like "turbo", though it's not clear to me whether it works for colorblind people:

Permalink