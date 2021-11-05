« previous post |

So exclaimed a graduate student from the PRC. She was decrying the new teaching methods for Mandarin courses in the West that do not emphasize copying characters countless times by hand and taking dictation (tīngxiě 聽寫 / 听写) tests, but rather relying on Pinyin (alphabetical) inputting to write the characters via computers.

These are topics we have discussed numerous times on Language Log (see "Selected readings" below for a sample of some of the posts that touch on this subject. I told the student that this is indeed a fact of life, and that current teaching methods for Mandarin emphasize pronunciation, grammar, vocabulary, sentence structure, etc., and that handwriting the characters is no longer a priority. Whereas in the past handwriting of the characters used to take up over half of a student's learning time, now copying characters is reduced to only a small fraction of that.

I further told the anguished student who came to my office hour to woefully tell me about this new development in Chinese language pedagogy that this is not just happening in the West and elsewhere in non-Sinitic / Sinophone cultures around the world, it is happening in Singapore (where students are permitted to write their quizzes and exams on their computers and not by hand) and even in her own country. "Character amnesia" (tí bǐ wàng zì 提筆忘字 / 提笔忘字 ["on the tip of one's brush"]) is a reality even for adults who were once more fully literate, but gradually forget how to write many characters because they constantly resort to Pinyin inputting with computers to produce the characters. In other words, they no longer reinforce the strokes of the characters by writing them out by hand.

Something I said in class this morning touched upon this phenomenon from another angle. Namely, I told the students in my "Language, Script, and Society in China" course that writing Chinese characters is a highly neuromuscular activity, that to master the characters one much engrave their shapes and sequences of strokes into the neuromuscular pathways that connect the brain through the arms and down into the fingers that hold the writing instrument (pen, pencil, stylus, or brush). That can only be accomplished by copying the characters hundreds and thousands of times each.



I gave as an example the character cí 辭 (verb "resign; discharge; dismiss; fire; depart; take leave: shirk" noun "a form of classical poetry; diction; phrase[ology]" adjective "lexicographical"), which has 19 strokes (more than average, but not so terribly many). When I write this character, if I start to think about how to write it, I will inevitably be stymied by the tangle of strokes on the left. However, if I just start writing and don't think about the individual strokes, but just let them flow out in one fell swoop, I will often be able to complete the character successfully.

