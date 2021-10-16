« previous post |

The PRC authorities have always policed human behavior and thought, but especially during the last half year or so and particularly toward young people, for whatever reason, they have been coming on more gangbusters than usual.

First they went after the phenomenon of tǎngpíng 躺平 ("lying flat"), i.e., those who chose to opt out of the cutthroat rat race. Then they chastised niángpào 娘炮 ("effeminate men"), i.e., girlie boys and men. The social minders even drew a bead on jīngfēn 精芬 for socially averse millennials who identified themselves as spiritually Finnish. These were serious efforts to squelch such unwanted tendencies in the population. Now they have taken quite a different turn and are aiming at an altogether different target: beautiful women. Strange to say, they are coupling this campaign against female pulchritude with a crusade against Buddhism.

Well, it's not that strange after all, since communism has never been fond of religion, and Buddhism has often been persecuted by Chinese regimes, almost from the time of its arrival in the Middle Kingdom nearly two millennia ago. Even the combination of feminine beauty and Buddhism reveals a certain psychological fixation on the baldness and celibacy of nuns in traditional Chinese society.

The current offensive against beautiful women, especially with regard to their Buddhist devotion, is described in these two articles:

"A Chinese Word Describing ‘Beautiful Women’ Is Taking an Ugly Turn: Certain terms have been distorted to fit a sexist narrative and insult young women online, experts say." By Zhang Wanqing, Sixth Tone (10/14/21)

Sixth Tone purports to be an objective, balanced journalistic outlet, but it always has a smoothly nuanced agenda. Read the first couple of paragraphs of the first article and judge for yourself:

A woman is praying to a Buddha statue. Another one has parts of the Buddhist scriptures painted on her nails. A third sits writing religious texts but in the wrong sequence.

The women are all so-called online influencers, part of the growing community using Buddhism to boost their social media rankings. Known as foyuan* — which loosely translates to “female Buddhist socialite” in English — the women usually post photos, often in seductive poses and sometimes wearing revealing outfits, with some hoping to profit from advertisements and sell products related to Buddhist culture.

[*VHM: fóyuàn 佛媛 ("Buddhist socialite")]

From the second article:

In the wake of the female Buddhist socialite trend, China’s influential state media outlets have banded together to denounce such behaviors. A commentary published by state broadcaster China Central Television on Thursday said the Buddhist socialites have not only “destroyed the serious atmosphere in religious places,” but are also suspected of breaking regulations that ban commercial promotion in the name of religion.



“While seemingly standing aloof from the world, they are in essence materialistic,” the commentary said. “Buddha, for them, only means a persona and a tool to attract traffic and seize profit.”

The Workers’ Daily newspaper, which is backed by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, also slammed the online trend, saying, “A fox cannot hide its tail by wearing a kasaya,” referring to the robe worn by Buddhist monks and nuns.

[*VHM — There are many medieval Buddhist tales of fox spirits seducing supposedly innocent young men who should rather be studying for the civil service examinations. See here and here.]

Read between the lines. It seems that the overall point of view of the anti-beauty media mavens is not at all disinterested, but has a strongly anti-Buddhist ax to grind.



The focus of the anti-beauty rhetoric is concentrated in a single word that, until recently, was of only moderate frequency (#4078 out of 9933): yuàn 媛 ("beauty; glamorous woman"). The animus of the movement against feminine beauty is exposed through the locutions with which it is associated:

míngyuàn 名媛 ("female celebrity") — a long-standing term

bìngyuàn 病媛 ("bedridden beauty") — this and the following terms have only recently become popular

líyuàn 离媛 ("socialite divorcee")

yīyuàn 医媛 ("pretty doctor")

xuéyuàn 学媛 ("studious beauty")

zhījiàoyuàn 支教媛 ("volunteer socialite")

yìshùyuàn 艺术媛 ("artistic beauty")

The articles also take into account the innate misogynism of the Chinese script, a topic which has been well covered by David Moser and others (see "Suggested readings" below). One thing is certain: the present wave of anti-beauty / Buddhism fits into a pattern of communist puritanism, as adumbrated at the beginning of this post.

