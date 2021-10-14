« previous post |

Usually, though not always, when I Romanize Sinographs on Language Log, I do so using Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM), but that is misleading, because MSM is only one of countless different topolectal pronunciations that could be used (Cantonese, Shanghainese, Sichuanese, and so on and so forth). MSM is particularly ill-suited for the Romanization of pre-modern literature, since — of all topolects — it is the most highly evolved (ergo youngest) and least like earlier stages of Sinitic. In this post, I will use Southern Min pronunciation to give a sense of how different it is from MSM.

The Min Romanizations have been prepared by Conal Boyce using a Yale-like system he developed in 1975 in preference to Douglas-Campbell.

Conal says he loves "the 'antiquity' and rich sound of Min." When he was living in Taiwan during 1973-1976, Conal composed a Chinese Requiem (using texts from the Zhuang Zi [c. 369-286 BC]) and a choral composition (scored for chorus of sopranos, altos, basses, flute [doubling on piccolo], 2 clarinets, 2 bassoons, and double bass) called A Voice from the Late Tang. Both were intended to be sung in Southern Min. The two poems transcribed and translated below are part of the latter composition. For those who are interested in the musical and Sinological aspects of these compositions, Conal has demo tapes, vocal scores, and other materials that he would be willing to share and may turn into a separate publication (contact information available upon request).

I also provide MSM Romanizations for the sake of comparison.

Here are two poems by the mid-Tang poet, Li He 李賀 (c. 790–791 – c. 816–817):

Song of the Old Jade-Hunter

採玉採玉須水碧 Tsái ǥiỏk tsái ǥiỏk su súi pik

琢作步搖徒好色 Dok dzok bōh iaû dôh hóhn sik

老夫飢寒龍為愁 Ló hu gi hân liông wî tsiû

藍溪水氣無清白 Lâm ke súi kì ḇû tsing bἰk

夜雨崗頭食蓁子 Yā ú gong tiô sἰt jin dzú

杜鵑口血老夫淚 Dōh goan kóh hiet ló hu lūi

藍溪之水厭生人 Lâm ke ji súi iàm sing zîn

身死千年恨溪水 Sin sú tsien liên hūn ke súi

斜山柏風雨如嘯 Siâ san bik hong ú zû siàu

泉腳挂繩青裊裊 Dzoân giok goà sing tsing niáu niáu

村寒白屋念嬌嬰 Tsun hân bἰk ok liām giau ing

古臺石磴懸腸草 Góh dâi sἰk dìng hiên diông tsóh

Cǎi yù cǎi yù xū shuǐ bì

Zuó zuò bù yáo tú hào sè

Lǎofū jīhán lóng wèi chóu

Lán xīshuǐ qì wú qīng bái



Yè yǔ gǎng tóu shí zhēn zi

Dùjuān kǒu xuè lǎofū lèi

Lán xī zhī shuǐ yàn shēng rén

Shēn sǐ qiānnián hèn xīshuǐ



Sié shān bǎi fēngyǔ rú xiào

Quán jiǎo guà shéng qīng niǎoniǎo

Cūn hán bái wū niàn jiāo yīng

Gǔ tái shí dèng xuán cháng cǎo

Hunting for jade! Hunting for jade! Only crystal-emeralds will do,

For cutting into Shake-as-she-walks [merely to inspire lust].

For an old man hungry and cold, even [the] dragons must grieve.

The mist-hung waters of [Indigo Gorge are not clear and white].

On rainy nights, on the ridge of a hill, he sups on hazel-nuts,

Blood that wells from a cuckoo’s maw, the old man’s tears.

The waters of [Indigo Gorge are sated] with human lives.

Dead a thousand years, [those men] still loathe the torrents.

A steep hillside, wind in the cypress, whistle of rain,

On spring-dripping rocks he hangs from a rope, green curling and swirling.

Cold village, white thatched hut — he frets for [wife and child],

On ancient terraces, steps of stone, the Heartbreak grass.

Poems about Horses (#11 of 12)

內馬賜宮人 Lōe má sù giong zîn

銀韉刺騏麟 Ǥûn jien tsì gî lîn

午時鹽阪上 Ngóh sî iâm hoán siōng

蹭蹬溘風塵 Jīng dīng kap hong dîn

Nèi mǎ cì gōng rén

Yín jiān cì qílín

Wǔshí yán bǎnshàng

Céngdèng kè fēngchén

A royal horse given to a palace lady,

Silver trappings embroidered with unicorns,

At midday, on that hill of salt,

A foundering steed [struggles] through wind and dust [to its death].

The translations are by Frodsham, with some slight departures indicated by square brackets. See J.D. Frodsham, tr., The Poems of Li Ho (Oxford: Clarendon Press, 1970), pp. 79, 72. Frodsham republished his book in 1983 [North Point Press – San Francisco] with small revisions; the corresponding page numbers there are 63 and 58. In praise of Frodsham, Conal says that his book of translations still boggles the mind:

— to think that he translated all of Li Ho's poems [I believe he covers the entire corpus], so many of which are highly allusive, switching allusions every two or three characters sometimes. And Frodsham added notes for every such twist and turn, all the way through!

When I asked Conal for further elaboration on why he chose to transcribe the Li He poems in Southern Min, he stated:

It was partly because of the rich tonal structure: I liked the idea of tailoring the musical contours to the Min tones. Also, it was partly a kind of youthful ‘rebellion’ against the prevalence of 國語 [VHM: Guoyu — the "National Language", i.e., MSM] which is, after all, so ugly compared to most other so-called dialects which are suggestive of the 'real Chinese' of yore.

Although slowly attenuating as living languages, the synchronic and diachronic implications of the Sinitic topolects are still enormous. When Conal was doing his original research and creation utilizing Southern Min, he wasn't thinking of the political dimensions of that language. Now, nearly half a century later, his historical, literary, and linguistic-musicological investigations have taken on ideological implications that he hadn't anticipated. As Bathrobe said in the first comment to "Confessions of an Ex-Hokkien Creationist" (9/20/16), "Language is such a political animal…"

Selected readings

