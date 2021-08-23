« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Penglin Wang]

The Chinese transcription of foreign words has made a unique and valuable contribution to our understanding of linguistic situations in early Inner Asia, but it was sometimes inevitably fraught with logographic confusion and scribal errors. Even given quite advanced word-processing and printing in modern times, one can hardly prevent miswriting or misspelling from happening. In ancient China, presumably, it was historians and other authors who heard foreign words spoken and jotted them down, and then further changes developed through the involvement of scribes, typographers, and printers, with each possibly committing their own miswritings and infelicities. It is therefore necessary to reinterpret certain transcriptions on the basis of the known philological and linguistic relevance of what came to be written down.

The choice of the character 俟 (pronounced qi and si in Putonghua depending on its meaning or contextual use) in 俟斤, 俟利發, and 俟汾 corresponding respectively to Old Turkic erkin~irkin (official title), elteber~ilteber (official title), and Written Mongolian ebesü(n) ‘grass’, must be an erroneous substitute for 埃 (ai). I have discussed the wrong use of 俟 in 俟斤 due to its phonetic deviance from the word-initial vowel e~i in Turkic erkin~irkin as a result of the logographic similarity between 俟 and 埃 (Wang 2020). In this short note I want to extend my points to the Xianbei 俟汾.

The earliest known mention of Qifen (俟分) as an ethnonym for one of the twelve hordes of Gaoche (高車) is in Weishu (103.2310) completed in 554 and then in Beishi (98.3273) completed in 659. In their ethnographic account of the Yuwen (宇文) tribe the authors of Xin Tangshu (71.2403) completed in 1060 consider that the ethnonym Yuwen originated in 俟汾 through gradual phonetic changes and try to justify their etymological solution with the meaning of 俟汾 as ‘grass’. The authors imply that Yuwen came forth from China’s Shennong (神農) ‘divine farmer’: “After Shennong was defeated by the Yellow Emperor, his descendants fled to the North for habitation. The Xianbei customarily called grass 俟汾, and since Shennong was able to taste grass, they called themselves 俟汾, which evolved to yuwen through phonetic erosions”.

By reinterpreting 俟汾 to 埃汾 (aifen) and reconstructing the ancient pronunciation of the latter as *eben, we can locate its etymological and cognate reflection in Written Mongolian as ebesü(n)~ebüsü(n) ‘grass, hay, herb’, of which ebe-~ebü- is the root and –sü(n) is the suffix. It is worth noting that the stem ebesü-~ebüsü- is deep-rooted in Written Mongolian and is productive in its derivation: ebesüči(n) ‘mower, hay-maker, seller of grass or hay’, ebesüd- ‘to become weedy, be[come] covered with grass or herbage’, ebesüle- ‘to feed cattle with grass or hay; to feed on growing herbage; to lead to pasture’ (Lessing 1960:287, 291).

