Article by Colm Keena in The Irish Times (8/2/21):

"Decision on Mandarin Leaving Cert exam ‘outrages’ Chinese communities:

Exam subject that students can sit from 2022 will only allow for simplified Chinese script"

Chinese communities in Ireland are “outraged” by the decision of the Department of Education to use only a simplified script in the new Leaving Certificate exam in Mandarin Chinese, according to a group set up to campaign on the issue. The new exam subject, which students can sit from 2022, will not allow for the use of the traditional or heritage Chinese script, which is used by most people from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and other, mostly non-mainland-China locations. The decision by the department is a “discrimination against the heritage Chinese learners in Ireland,” according to Isabella Jackson, an assistant professor of Chinese history in Trinity College, Dublin, who is a member of the Leaving Cert Mandarin Chinese Group. “It is wrong for our Irish Government to deny children of a Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau background the right to sit an examination using the Chinese script that is part of their heritage.”

However, in response to a question about the matter on July 8th from People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith, Minister for Education Norma Foley said subject specifications for the Leaving Cert are developed by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment and involve extensive consultation.

She said the new Mandarin exam was designed “as an ab initio course” with the targeted students being Irish or international students who had no previous knowledge of the language.

“While heritage speakers are certainly allowed to study the course and sit the exam, the specification is not designed for them,” she said in her written reply.

“The inclusion of traditional characters is not suitable for a specification pitched at ab initio level.”

The decision not to include traditional characters was a considered one, and to do so would have had implications for “vocabulary, syntax, language use and potentially culture as well,” the Minister said.

An EU project called the European Benchmarking Chinese Language does not incorporate traditional characters, she said, adding that she had no plans to ask the State Examinations Commission to review the requirement that simplified characters be used in the exam.

This is purely a political decision, and demonstrates the clout of the PRC throughout the world. Given the tremendous changes that have taken place in Hong Kong during the past year since the imposition of the draconian National Security Law, one wonders how long the traditional characters will last there, despite their being much loved by the people of the quondam "Fragrant Harbor". If China occupies Taiwan, the traditional characters will not have much of a future there either. The fate of the traditional characters hinges on how long the CCP juggernaut continues to roll over the world.

An interesting aside gleaned from the photograph accompanying the article in The Irish Times is that the official document from the State Examination Commission listing the examination subjects is written entirely in Irish, with English translations for each item following the Irish.

