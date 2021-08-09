Simplified characters defeat traditional characters in Ireland
Article by Colm Keena in The Irish Times (8/2/21):
"Decision on Mandarin Leaving Cert exam ‘outrages’ Chinese communities:
Exam subject that students can sit from 2022 will only allow for simplified Chinese script"
Here are the first four paragraphs of the article:
Chinese communities in Ireland are “outraged” by the decision of the Department of Education to use only a simplified script in the new Leaving Certificate exam in Mandarin Chinese, according to a group set up to campaign on the issue.
The new exam subject, which students can sit from 2022, will not allow for the use of the traditional or heritage Chinese script, which is used by most people from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and other, mostly non-mainland-China locations.
The decision by the department is a “discrimination against the heritage Chinese learners in Ireland,” according to Isabella Jackson, an assistant professor of Chinese history in Trinity College, Dublin, who is a member of the Leaving Cert Mandarin Chinese Group.
“It is wrong for our Irish Government to deny children of a Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau background the right to sit an examination using the Chinese script that is part of their heritage.”
A government spokesperson gave the rationale for excluding traditional characters:
However, in response to a question about the matter on July 8th from People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith, Minister for Education Norma Foley said subject specifications for the Leaving Cert are developed by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment and involve extensive consultation.
She said the new Mandarin exam was designed “as an ab initio course” with the targeted students being Irish or international students who had no previous knowledge of the language.
“While heritage speakers are certainly allowed to study the course and sit the exam, the specification is not designed for them,” she said in her written reply.
“The inclusion of traditional characters is not suitable for a specification pitched at ab initio level.”
The decision not to include traditional characters was a considered one, and to do so would have had implications for “vocabulary, syntax, language use and potentially culture as well,” the Minister said.
An EU project called the European Benchmarking Chinese Language does not incorporate traditional characters, she said, adding that she had no plans to ask the State Examinations Commission to review the requirement that simplified characters be used in the exam.
This is purely a political decision, and demonstrates the clout of the PRC throughout the world. Given the tremendous changes that have taken place in Hong Kong during the past year since the imposition of the draconian National Security Law, one wonders how long the traditional characters will last there, despite their being much loved by the people of the quondam "Fragrant Harbor". If China occupies Taiwan, the traditional characters will not have much of a future there either. The fate of the traditional characters hinges on how long the CCP juggernaut continues to roll over the world.
An interesting aside gleaned from the photograph accompanying the article in The Irish Times is that the official document from the State Examination Commission listing the examination subjects is written entirely in Irish, with English translations for each item following the Irish.
[Thanks to Ciaran]
J.W. Brewer said,
August 9, 2021 @ 12:12 pm
I'm certainly not suggesting it's that close an analogy, but I wonder how standardized tests of fluency in English administered by the educational systems of non-Anglophone nations deal with variations between AmEng and BrEng standard orthography. Does a given country say that, for purposes of the exam, proficiency in one of those two standards is part of what's being tested and if you spell a word "correctly" under the other standard you will be penalized for a misspelling? Or do they treat both as acceptable? Obviously a given country will probably consistently favor one of the two standards in its dominant ESL textbooks, but you would have the same potential issue of some test-takers being "heritage speakers" or otherwise having developed their proficiency via means other than those locally-dominant textbooks.
wanda said,
August 9, 2021 @ 12:31 pm
I don't understand. What is the purpose of this Irish exam? Is it tied to a specific course, and is it the only official way for a heritage student in Ireland to document their language skills? In the States, the AP Chinese Exam and the SAT Chinese exams may be taken by anyone. In my experience, many heritage students who, for example, only studied Chinese in non-certified weekend language schools took these exams to document their Mandarin proficiency for college admissions. If you can only take this Mandarin Leaving Cert exam after taking a particular course in school- if the purpose of this exam is only to document that you learned the material in that particular course- I can see why it would be practical to only have simplified characters. For one, it's much simpler to print one version of the teaching materials. On the other hand, if the exam is supposed to serve as a way for any student to take a test to document their Mandarin ability, then a test that only uses simplified characters *doesn't do that*. It would not accurately measure the Chinese knowledge of students who are only familiar with traditional characters.
Also, I'm confused by what they mean by "allows for" simplified script. At minimum, I believe this would mean that the exam is only printed in simplified characters, so students who are mostly familiar with traditional characters would have to learn how to read simplified characters. OK, that's work, but it isn't too bad, and an argument could be made that the mainland produces so much content nowadays that being able to read simplified characters is a useful skill. But is there a written portion? Will a student be penalized for writing correct traditional characters? If so, that's just plain wrong, in that even in the mainland, traditional characters are not considered "incorrect."
Jerry Packard said,
August 9, 2021 @ 1:58 pm
"If China occupies Taiwan, the traditional characters will not have much of a future there either. The fate of the traditional characters hinges on how long the CCP juggernaut continues to roll over the world."
This is putting the cart before the horse: If China occupies Taiwan, they will have more to worry about than the future of traditional Chinese characters there.
Antonio L. Banderas said,
August 9, 2021 @ 2:06 pm
Neil Kubler said,
August 9, 2021 @ 2:34 pm
Ironically, traditional characters have been making a limited come-back in China since the 1980s, so that in more formal circumstances, writers have the option of employing–and not infrequently do employ–traditional characters, e.g., on signs for certain formal establishments (hotels, restaurants, stores, universities, buildings), name cards, titles of pieces of writing (with body of text in simplified), names of commercial products as printed on the item or its container, recent official stone or metal inscriptions, inscriptions on painting or embroidery, writing on funerary wreaths, "wishes" on ribbons hung on 許願樹 at Buddhist temples, some personal blogs and texts sent on social media websites, even some local government-produced political posters (esp. in connection with Xi Jinping's espousal of traditional Chinese values like 愛國 "patriotism" and 和諧 "harmony"). It's really much more complex than "China/Singapore use simplified, Taiwan/Hong Kong use traditional"! Rather, depending on factors such as register, style, topic, writer's mood, etc., writers have OPTIONS that affect the message their readers receive, beyond simply vocabulary and grammar. And while beginners may begin with simplified or traditional characters, if they wish to attain the level of a Chinese high school graduate, they're going to have to be able to recognize (but not necessarily write) most traditional characters.
Christian Weisgerber said,
August 9, 2021 @ 3:09 pm
@J.W. Brewer
When I was in school in Germany (more than thirty years ago), the standard that was taught was BrE and tests would require BrE orthography. However, at our school, students who had spent a study year in the U.S. were given the option of using AmE instead. But you had to pick one or the other and couldn't mix them.
Victor Mair said,
August 9, 2021 @ 3:10 pm
"…they will have more to worry about than the future of traditional Chinese characters there."
Antecedent of "they"?
ohwilleke said,
August 9, 2021 @ 3:47 pm
Does anyone have any sense of how much work would be involved in a heritage user of traditional Chinese characters learning to use simplified Chinese characters well enough to get a top score on the Irish exam in some sort of cram school styled prep course?
Certainly, it would be much less difficult than learning Mandarin Chinese with simplified characters from scratch. The phonetics, spoken language, usage, grammar, familiarity with famous literary passages, and basic concept of how characters are constructed and modified to change concepts would all be there already.
On the other hand, given how many there are and how much content they carry, I assume that it would be far more difficult than, for example, requiring an English speaker who had only encountered printing to take an exam in cursive calligraphy or the Cyrillic alphabet. It would be more than a mere cipher.
Would it be more like something that might take a month (some of which would brush up on fine points people tend to forget, and language exam taking techniques generally as well), or would it be more like something that would set you back a full year or so?
David Morris said,
August 9, 2021 @ 3:49 pm
(Total non-Sinologist) You have written a number of times about the learning, memory and recall burden of characters for students of Chinese. Surely the this burden is more for the traditional characters than for the simplified?
Jerry Packard said,
August 9, 2021 @ 4:15 pm
Hi Victor,
"…they will have more to worry about than the future of traditional Chinese characters there."
Antecedent of "they"? = the people of Taiwan.