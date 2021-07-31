« previous post |

My brother Denis and I have long been intrigued by the use of the prefix yǒu 有 ("there is / are / exist[s]") in a wide variety of circumstances in Old Sinitic: e.g., before the word for family temples (yǒu miào 有廟), before the names of barbaric tribes (yǒu Miáo 有苗), and before place names (yǒu Yì 有易). We wonder whether similar constructions exist in other languages.

This contrasts with, or complements, the presence of many ancient place names in south-central China that begin with the prefix wú 無 ("there is / are / exist[s] not"), e.g., Wúxī 無錫 / 无锡, a city in southern Jiangsu province, eastern China, approximately 80 miles to the northwest of Shanghai, between Changzhou and Suzhou. The literal meaning of the two characters used to write the name of Wuxi is "does not have tin", which would have great significance for the history of bronze metallurgy. Despite the existence of old stories that Wuxi once had tin deposits and was called Yǒuxī 有錫 ("has tin"), but later changed its name to Wúxī 無錫 ("has no tin") when the deposits were worked out, I believe they are far-fetched, apocryphal, and based on folk etymologies.

Wuxi means "without tin" literally. The name "with tin" (有錫) was once adopted during the short-lived Xin Dynasty. Despite varied origin stories, many modern Chinese scholars favor the view that the word is derived from the "old Yue language" or, supposedly, the old Kra–Dai languages, rather than reflecting the presence of tin in the area.

The role of substrate languages in the formation of Sinitic and its constituent languages and topolects is woefully understudied. Although there has been good work done on the importance of Austronesian and Austroasiatic languages on Cantonese, Taiwanese, and so forth, it is scattered and needs to be gathered together, synthesized, and systematized. Scores of earlier Language Log posts (a portion of which are cited in the "Selected readings") mention such research while signaling the need for expanded and coordinated investigations.

The contrasting pair of yǒu 有 ("there is / are / exist[s]") and wú 無 ("there is / are / exist[s] not") prefixes in Old Sinitic may be purely a curious coincidence having nothing to do with their apparent meaning in later stages of the development of Sinitic. Their true origins remain to be ferreted out and clearly identified.



