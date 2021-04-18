Odoriferous Mandarin term for "copycat"
A gēnpìchóng 跟屁虫 (lit., "follow-fart-bug / worm") is somebody who tags along after someone else so as to smell his farts, i.e., someone who follows another person all the time, a copycat, a shadow, a flatterer, sycophant, boot / ass licker, kiss-ass, yes man.
And here's a cute little tutorial about how to be a gēnpìchóng:
Some marketing genius came up with this bright orange gēnpìchóng 跟屁虫 flotation device that you tie to your behind so that you won't sink beneath the water if you can't swim.
There's a certain resonance, if not assonance, or at least reverberation, between gēnpìchóng and pāimǎpì 拍马屁 (lit., "pat horse's buttocks", i.e., "to brownnose; suck up to; kiss ass").
Our malodorous morpheme, pì 屁 ("fart"), is very productive in forming a wide variety of colorful lexemes:
- (colloquial) flatulence; fart (Classifier: dǔ篤／笃 c)
- 放屁 ― fàngpì ― to fart; to bullshit
- (colloquial) buttocks; backside
- (colloquial) to fart; to pass gas
- 屁者先知 ― pìzhěxiānzhī ― [jocular] The farter is usually the first to realize (and complain about the fart).
- 臭屁不響，響屁不臭 ― chòu pì bù xiǎng, xiǎng pì bù chòu ("a stinky fart is silent, a loud fart is not stinky"), cf. English "silent but deadly" ― for which medical science tells us there are firm physiological reasons
- (vulgar) rubbish; worthless; useless; insignificant; trivial
- (vulgar, chiefly in the negative) a damn thing; (no)thing; damn all; jack shit; bugger all
-
- 他屁都不是。 ― Tā pì dōu bùshì. ― He is an absolute shit.
- 你懂個屁！ / 你懂个屁！ ― Nǐ dǒnggepì!* ― You know jack shit!
- 關我屁事！ / 关我屁事！ ― Guān wǒ pì shì! ― Like I give a damn!
*Uttered with the requisite hauteur, contemptuous intonation, and utter disdain, with or without the nǐ 你 ("you") at the beginning, but with heavy emphasis on the last syllable, like a saber cut, this expression can be absolutely devastating
- (vulgar, negates the meaning of the sentence) like hell/like fuck; my ass; your ass; damn all/bugger all/fuck all
Now I'm going to stick out my long nose with its deep nostrils (not my neck!) and point out:
From Proto-Sino-Tibetan *pja-n/t/s (“fart; shit”). Cognate with Tibetan ཕྱེན (phyen), འཕྱེན ('phyen, “flatulence”), Jingpho hpyet (“to fart”).
(source)
Old English feortan, ultimately from PIE *perd- (source also of Old High German ferzan, Old Norse freta, Danish fjerte, Sanskrit pard, Greek perdein, Lithuanian perdžiu, persti, Russian perdet), of imitative origin. Related: Farted; farting. As a noun, from late 14c.
(source)
Alas, there's no medial "r" in the ST words.
- Middle Sinitic: /pʰiɪH/
- Old Sinitic
- (Zhengzhang): /*pʰis/
Different enunciation?
Y said,
April 18, 2021 @ 10:51 pm
cf. Japanese 金魚の糞 kingyo no fun or 金魚のうんこ kingyo no unko 'goldfish poop', i.e. a persistent trailer.