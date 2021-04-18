« previous post |

A gēnpìchóng 跟屁虫 (lit., "follow-fart-bug / worm") is somebody who tags along after someone else so as to smell his farts, i.e., someone who follows another person all the time, a copycat, a shadow, a flatterer, sycophant, boot / ass licker, kiss-ass, yes man.

And here's a cute little tutorial about how to be a gēnpìchóng:

Some marketing genius came up with this bright orange gēnpìchóng 跟屁虫 flotation device that you tie to your behind so that you won't sink beneath the water if you can't swim.

There's a certain resonance, if not assonance, or at least reverberation, between gēnpìchóng and pāimǎpì 拍马屁 (lit., "pat horse's buttocks", i.e., "to brownnose; suck up to; kiss ass").

Our malodorous morpheme, pì 屁 ("fart"), is very productive in forming a wide variety of colorful lexemes:

Now I'm going to stick out my long nose with its deep nostrils (not my neck!) and point out:

From Proto-Sino-Tibetan *pja-n/t/s (“fart; shit”). Cognate with Tibetan ཕྱེན (phyen), འཕྱེན ('phyen, “flatulence”), Jingpho hpyet (“to fart”).

(source)

Old English feortan, ultimately from PIE *perd- (source also of Old High German ferzan, Old Norse freta, Danish fjerte, Sanskrit pard, Greek perdein, Lithuanian perdžiu, persti, Russian perdet), of imitative origin. Related: Farted; farting. As a noun, from late 14c.

(source)

Alas, there's no medial "r" in the ST words.

Middle Sinitic: /pʰiɪH/

Old Sinitic

Different enunciation?

Selected readings

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf, Julie Lee, and Shuheng Zhang]

Permalink