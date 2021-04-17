« previous post |

This morning, by chance, I learned about the great urban center of Caral in Peru, 120 miles north of Lima. It was occupied between ca. 26th century BC and 20th century BC and had more than 3,000 inhabitants. It was said to be the oldest urban center in the Americas and the largest for the 3rd millennium BC. Caral had many impressive architectural structures, including temples, an amphitheater, and pyramids that predate the Egyptian pyramids by approximately a century.

What attracted my attention the most, however, is this:

Among the artifacts found at Caral is a knotted textile piece that the excavators have labelled a quipu. They write that the artifact is evidence that the quipu record keeping system, a method involving knots tied in textiles that was brought to its highest development by the Inca Empire, was older than any archaeologist previously had determined. Evidence has emerged that the quipu also may have recorded logographic information in the same way writing does. Gary Urton has suggested that the quipus used a binary system that could record phonological or logographic data.

Ancient Chinese texts allude to similar notation systems employing knots tied in strings.

Chinese Knots.

In Asia, China specifically, one finds references to knots as means of record keeping in old texts like the Ta Chuan, Book of Change, (the Great Commentary on the I Ching, 500-220 BCE) where it is said (Section II-13): ” In the highest antiquity, government was carried on successfully by the use of knotted cords to preserve the memory of things . In subsequent ages, for these the sages substituted written characters and bonds. By means of these the doings of all the officers could be regulated, and the affairs of all people accurately examined. The idea of this was taken, probably, from the hexagram Kuai”.* Another example is in the Dao de Jing of Laozi from the time of the Warring States…. There are no known existing examples of these Chinese knotted records.

*This is based on the translation of James Legge (1815-1897). Since the website takes some liberties with the original, I quote it here directly from Legge's The Sacred Books of the East: The sacred books of China, pt. 2 (1882) and The Sacred Books of China: The Texts of Confucianism (1882), Appendix III, ch. 2, p. 385:

In the highest antiquity, government was carried on successfully by the use of knotted cords (to preserve the memory of things) . In subsequent ages, the sages substituted for these written characters and bonds. By means of these (the doings of) all the officers could be regulated, and (the affairs of) all the people accurately examined. The idea of this was taken, probably, from the hexagram Kwâi (the forty-third hexagram).

上古結繩而治，後世聖人易之以書契，百官以治，萬民以察，蓋取諸夬。

Dao De Jing / 80. (Standing alone), 老子, Laozi/道德經

[Warring States (475 BC – 221 BC)]

There are several English translations of this text, which vary somewhat. Here we give the publicly open translation by James Legge.





The Dao de jing / Tao Te ching uses exactly the same expression, jiéshéng 結繩 ("knotting cords"), for this notation device.

Since the word "quipu" or "khipu" with which we are comparing the Chinese jiéshéng 結繩 ("knotting cords"), though fairly well known in many languages, is yet seemingly exotic, here is some basic dictionary information about it:

Quipu is the Spanish spelling and the most common spelling in English. Khipu (pronounced [ˈkʰɪpʊ], plural: khipukuna) is the word for "knot" in Cusco Quechua. In most Quechua varieties, the term is kipu.

"Quipu" is a Quechua word meaning "knot" or "to knot". The terms "quipu" and "khipu" are simply spelling variations on the same word. "Quipu" is the traditional Spanish spelling, while "khipu" reflects the recent Quechuan and Aymaran spelling shift.

A recording device, used by the Incas, consisting of intricate knotted cords.

I was also greatly intrigued by this phenomenal discovery at Cara:

Another significant find at the site was a collection of musical instruments, including 37 cornetts made of deer and llama bones and 33 flutes of unusual construction. The flutes were radiocarbon dated to 2170±90 BC.

See the second paragraph here: "Music in the Ancient Andes".

Cf.:

[Mair 2006] Victor H. Mair. “Prehistoric European and East Asian Flutes”, contained in [Anderl 2006], 2006, pages 209–216. See the Instphi.Org web site

One citation: The Development of Flutes in Europe and Asia

Lead paragraph: The world's first flutes – which are also the world's first known musical instruments fashioned and played by man – were created in Europe, and were associated with a quantum leap in the overall cognitive, aesthetic, and symbolic abilities of modern human beings during the Upper Paleolithic. The cave art and plastic art from this period and region are rightly celebrated as constituting a remarkable advance in human civilization, and it is possible that modern linguistic capability arose at around the same time, perhaps for similar reasons (the expansion and increased neural complexity of the human brain), although the hominid predecessors of Homo sapiens sapiens admittedly also possessed slowly increasing capacity to represent, express, and communicate.

Flutes dated to the 6th millennium BC have also been found in China.

I consider the carefully spaced, measured, and drilled holes in these prehistoric flutes to be a type of musical notation system.

