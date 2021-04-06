« previous post |

A notice issued in Wancheng, a town in Hainan Province on March 31 warning people of consequences if they refuse to take vaccines. (Screenshot via Weibo)

The notice reads:

zhǔdòng jiēzhòng

quánmín jiēzhòng

yīng zhòng jǐn zhòng

主动接种

全民接种

应种尽种

Take the initiative to get vaccinated

Universal vaccination

Those who should be vaccinated must all be vaccinated

—–

jiēzhòng xīnguān yìmiáo "wǔ bù" zhùyì shìxiàng

接种新冠疫苗 "五不" 注意事项。

"Five don'ts" concerning novel coronavirus vaccination that require attention

—–

1.

Bù jiēzhòng yìmiáo, chūxíng jiāotōng méi chē zuò.

不接种疫苗，出行交通没车坐。

If you don't get vaccinated, when you go out to travel there will be no cars for you.

2.

Bù jiēzhòng yìmiáo, shìchǎng, chāoshì, jiǔdiàn nán jìnrù.

不接种疫苗，市场，超市，酒店难进入。

If you don't get vaccinated, it will be hard for you to enter markets, supermarkets, and hotels.

3.

Bù jiēzhòng yìmiáo, cānyǐn, jiǔdiàn, shāngchāo děng fúwù hángyè bùdé yíngyè.

不接种疫苗，餐饮，酒店，商超等服务行业不得营业。

If you don't get vaccinated, you will not be permitted to operate catering, hotels, supermarkets, and other service industries.

4.

Bù jiēzhòng yìmiáo, àn cūnguī mínyuē lièrù hēibāng míngdān, bùdé xiǎngshòu zhèngfǔ yōuhuì zhèngcè.

不接种疫苗，按村规民约列入黑帮名单，不得享受政府优惠政策。

If you don't get vaccinated, your name will be entered on the black list according to the village rules and social contract, and you will not be able to enjoy preferential government policies.

5.

Bù jiēzhòng yìmiáo, duì jīnhòu zǐnǚ shàngxué, gōngzuò, cānjūn, zhùfáng bàojiàn děng dōu huì shòudào yǐngxiǎng

不接种疫苗，对今后子女上学，工作，参军， 住房报建等都会受到影响。

If you don't get vaccinated, in the future, your children’s schooling, work, military enlistment, and housing applications will all be affected.

Wànchéng zhèn xīnguān yìmiáo jiēzhòng diǎn fēnbùtú

万城镇新冠疫苗接种点分布图

Notice of the novel coronavirus vaccination point of Wancheng Town

Note that, as has been typical of Chinese law for thousands of years, penalties imposed on an individual extend to his / her offspring.

When I first saw this notice earlier today, it struck me as so super-draconian that it seemed surreal. Unless you accept the vaccine, you wouldn't be able to do anything.

So I inquired among some of my friends in China whether it were authentic. Here's how one of them replied:

It is authentic, and the Wancheng Government made a public apology and withdrew this notice via the Wanning 万宁 official Wechat platform on March 31 for their “simple and crude” ("jiǎndān cūbào 简单粗暴") way of publicizing the vaccine and their "inappropriate wording" ("cuòcí bùdāng 措辞不当"). The statement still suggests that taking vaccines is a civil obligation, and it is expected that people could understand that the notice was intended to help "achieve herd immunity" ("chéng qúntǐ miǎnyì 成群体免疫").

One wonders how many variants of this notice have been posted in various parts of the PRC during the last year of horrors.

[h.t. Mark Metcalf; thanks to Yijie Zhang and Chenfeng Wang]

