Linguistically, Basque is generally thought of as an isolate with a very deep history. Consequently, Basque people are also often presumed to have been genetically singular for thousands of years as well. A new study, however, calls this presumption into question:
"Basque 'genetic singularity' confirmed in largest-ever study: The new research shows that this difference only began to emerge 2,500 years ago as a result of centuries of isolation", by Manuel Ansede, El Pais (English) (4/1/21)
In terms of the findings of the original study, the contents of the subtitle of the article are more important than those of the title.
Here is the title of the original paper, the authors, highlights, and the summary:
"Genetic origins, singularity, and heterogeneity of Basques", by André Flores-Bello, Frédéric Bauduer, Jasone Salaberria, Bernard Oyharçabal, Francesc Calafell, Jaume Bertranpetit, Lluis Quintana-Murci, and David Comas, Current Biology (available online 3/25/21)
Highlights
Clear genetic singularity of Basques is observed at wide- and fine-scale levels
Basque differentiation might lie on the absence of gene flow after the Iron Ages
Genetic substructure correlated with geography and linguistics is detected
Summary
Basques have historically lived along the Western Pyrenees, in the Franco-Cantabrian region, straddling the current Spanish and French territories. Over the last decades, they have been the focus of intense research due to their singular cultural and biological traits that, with high controversy, placed them as a heterogeneous, isolated, and unique population. Their non-Indo-European language, Euskara, is thought to be a major factor shaping the genetic landscape of the Basques. Yet there is still a lively debate about their history and assumed singularity due to the limitations of previous studies. Here, we analyze genome-wide data of Basque and surrounding groups that do not speak Euskara at a micro-geographical level. A total of ∼629,000 genome-wide variants were analyzed in 1,970 modern and ancient samples, including 190 new individuals from 18 sampling locations in the Basque area. For the first time, local- and wide-scale analyses from genome-wide data have been performed covering the whole Franco-Cantabrian region, combining allele frequency and haplotype-based methods. Our results show a clear differentiation of Basques from the surrounding populations, with the non-Euskara-speaking Franco-Cantabrians located in an intermediate position. Moreover, a sharp genetic heterogeneity within Basques is observed with significant correlation with geography. Finally, the detected Basque differentiation cannot be attributed to an external origin compared to other Iberian and surrounding populations. Instead, we show that such differentiation results from genetic continuity since the Iron Age, characterized by periods of isolation and lack of recent gene flow that might have been reinforced by the language barrier.
The hypothesis that attachment to language difference may have influenced gene flow is interesting and deserving of further consideration.
Scott P. said,
April 5, 2021 @ 6:16 am
This is an area that I have published on professionally. There are some problems with the 'isolation' hypothesis. First, most of the archaeological evidence suggests a strong Celticization from the 4th – 1st century BCE. This also extends to things like river names, which have Celtic roots. Second, epigraphic evidence from the Roman period indicates that the majority of the population had Celtic onomastics. As far as Basque goes, there is very, very little evidence of Basque south of the Pyrenees prior to the 5th century CE. There is some, so there were some present, but the evidence is very scant. This is in sharp contrast to Aquitaine where there is evidence of proto-Basque in names during the Roman period.
So whatever the DNA links, linguistic evidence south of the Pyrenees suggests a largely Celtic-speaking population (that later also becomes more Latinate, of course). The hypothesis that I have supported in my work is that there was a Basque ethnogenesis in this region during the 6th-7th centuries CE, that saw the language become more prevalent. Whether this was accompanied by migration from Gaul is difficult to say at this point, but that is possible to a degree.
The Basque linguistic frontier is historically very fluid. I am currently working in northern Burgos, where there is a strong stratum of Basque place names dating to the 10th-12th centuries, though no Basque is spoken here today. The same pattern can be found in La Rioja.
I find there is a tendency, particularly among Basque nationalists, to adopt the view that ethnicity = language = blood (which in modern terms often = DNA). But I strongly warn against an essentialist POV that equates DNA to a 'race' or even to language. Humans are much more variable than any such simple equation can capture.
Antonio L. Banderas said,
April 5, 2021 @ 6:33 am
Sabino Arana created a xenophobic ideology centered on the purity of the Basque race and its alleged moral supremacy over others, anti-Liberal Catholic integrism, and deep opposition to the migration of Spaniards to the Basque Country.