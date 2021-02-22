« previous post |

Last week in our Dunhuangology seminar, a student wanted to type "wǔ 武" ("martial; military") into the chat box, but instead out popped "nián 年" ("year"). I immediately said to her, "I'll bet you were using a shape-based inputting system", which left her a bit surprised.

Ever since information technologists began to wrestle with the problem of inputting, ordering, and retrieving Chinese characters in computers during the 70s, I have been intensely interested in the theoretical and practical obstacles they faced. To better understand the overall situation with regard to characters in computers, I organized an international conference at Penn in 1990 on the computerization of Chinese characters that resulted in Victor H. Mair and Yongquan Liu, eds., Characters and Computers (Amsterdam, Oxford, Washington, Tokyo: IOS, 1991).

Indeed, one may say that during the 80s, 90s, 00s, and up to today, I have been preoccupied with Sinographic inputting, saturated to the point that I am familiar with the names and natures of countless methods that have been proposed. So, when I asked the student what method she was using, and she said the Taiwanese word "Boshiamy", which means "it's nothing", at first I thought that maybe she was just joshing me. But then I had to confess that, though I was vaguely familiar with the name, I didn't have a clear conception of how it actually worked. I suspected though, with a name like that (implying "it's no big deal", "it's not hard / complicated"), that it must be based on strokes or components — all of which are really quite complex and difficult — but which their devisers try to convince themselves and their prospective users are simple and straightforward. Not!

Chinese character inputting systems, which by now run into the thousands, can be generally broken down into the following types:

1. shape-based; configural

a. components; elements

b. strokes

2. mixed; hybrid — combining sound and shape

a. predominantly shape based

b. predominantly sound based

3. phonetic

a. syllabic

b. lexical

Diachronically, these systems have generally developed in the order listed above, with phonetic inputting systems gradually displacing configural systems, to the point that now more than 90% of Sinographic inputting is done via sound rather than shape. Nonetheless, die-hard hanzi / kanji / hanja purists — not wanting their beloved characters to be contaminated by alphabets and other phonetic writing systems — continue to cling to shape-based systems and even invent new ("easier, simpler") ones from time to time.

To take a closer look at the Taiwanese expression "bô-siánn-mi̍h", it is customarily written in Sinographs as 无啥物 and the Mandarin Sinographic transcription of the Taiwanese sounds is fǔxiāmǐ 呒虾米, which looks like it means "stunned; stupefied; to not have; to be without" + "peeled, dried sea shrimp; small shrimp; dried, shelled shrimps", but it has nothing whatsoever to do with stunned, stupefied dried, peeled shrimp or not having dried, peeled shrimp. That's just the Mandarin transcription of the Taiwanese sounds of the word — so it is claimed.

Here is a website introducing the pronunciation and meaning of the Taiwanese expression (at bottom left, with recording).

Although the Boshiamy method may sound obscure and arcane, it must be used by a considerable number of people in / from Taiwan, including the student in my Dunhuangology seminar. There's even a Wikipedia article for the Boshiamy method, for which see here. Click on the link and see the color coded chart at the top right to get a sense of how the method works. Daunting. "Boshiamy uses about 300 radicals represented by 26 letters to build characters. Radicals are mapped to letters by their shapes, sounds or meanings" — also "variants" and "others". "It's nothing something."

By the way, the reason for my rapid response to the typing error reported in the first paragraph of this post is simple: "wǔ 武" ("martial; military") and "nián 年" ("year") have minimal phonological resemblance but perceptible graphic resemblance.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Debby Chih-Yen Huang]

