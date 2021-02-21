« previous post |

Headline from the Deccan Herald:

"India pips China, inks deal to develop, support maintain harbour at naval base in Maldives", Anirban Bhaumik (2/21/21)

Although I could guess from the context what it meant in the title of this article, I had never encountered "pip" with this meaning before.

Upon looking it up in Wiktionary, I find that "pip" has no less than seven different main meanings. Of these, five are nouns and only two are verbs.

Nouns

I.

1. Any of various respiratory diseases in birds, especially infectious coryza. [from the 15th c.]

2. (humorous) Of humans, a disease, malaise or depression.

II.

1. obsolete) A pippin, seed of any kind.



(Britain) A seed inside certain fleshy fruits (compare stone/pit), such as a peach, orange, or apple.



2. (US, colloquial) Something or someone excellent, of high quality.

3. (Britain, dated, WW I, signalese) P in RAF phonetic alphabet.

III.

1. One of the spots or symbols on a playing card, domino, die, etc.

2. (military, public service) One of the stylised versions of the Bath star worn on the shoulder of a uniform to denote rank, e.g. of a soldier or a fireman.

3. A spot; a speck.

4. A spot of light or an inverted V indicative of a return of radar waves reflected from an object; a blip.

5. A piece of rhizome with a dormant shoot of the lily of the valley plant, used for propagation

IV.

1. One of a series of very short, electronically produced tones, used, for example, to count down the final few seconds before a given time or to indicate that a caller using a payphone needs to make further payment if he is to continue his call.

V.

1. (finance, currency trading) The smallest price increment between two currencies in foreign exchange (forex) trading.

Verbs

I.

1. To get the better of; to defeat by a narrow margin



He led throughout the race but was pipped at the post.



2. To hit with a gunshot



The hunter managed to pip three ducks from his blind.

II.

1. To peep, to chirp

2. (avian biology) To make the initial hole during the process of hatching from an egg

Then there's Gladys Knight and the Pips, but I have no idea where that comes from. In addition, “pips” is a slang word that roughly means “easy” or “that was easy” (source), but I don't know the derivation of that either. However, I do know the origin of "give [someone} the pip", at least insofar as two authoritative references tell me what it is. "It derives from the poultry disease known as 'the pip.' The Oxford English Dictionary and Green’s Dictionary of Slang reveal having or getting the pip was used to mean feeling depressed or out of sorts starting in the 1830s, and “giving [someone] the pip,” meaning to annoy or irritate, in 1896." (source). That would be under "Nouns", I.2 above.

The "pips" in the Deccan Herald headline ("India pips China") with which we began this post must be under "Verbs", I.1.



