Kanji-esque alphabet writing on a sake label

January 17, 2021 @ 7:51 pm

From Frank Clements:


(source)

Can you read it?

  1. Thomas Rees said,

    January 17, 2021 @ 7:53 pm

    Foo Fighters

  2. jhholland said,

    January 17, 2021 @ 8:30 pm

    Is it Xu Bing, or is it a knock-off?

