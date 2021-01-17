Kanji-esque alphabet writing on a sake label
From Frank Clements:
(source)
Can you read it?
Thomas Rees said,
January 17, 2021 @ 7:53 pm
Foo Fighters
jhholland said,
January 17, 2021 @ 8:30 pm
Is it Xu Bing, or is it a knock-off?