« previous post |

[The following is a guest post by Georgi Mladenov]

I am another student who seems to have hit a brick wall in learning Mandarin, and I would like to ask you for advice. I have thoroughly read most of your forum posts and I totally share your opinions on language learning, especially as expressed in this post.



Your post captures my situation in its entirety. "The first year of learning Mandarin was pure torture in the classroom" – it feels as if I had written that! In short, I have been studying Chinese in Taiwan for more than a year. I am fluent in English, German, Russian and Bulgarian, I have a B2 level in Polish, Spanish and Serbian, my French is quite good, my Latin is quite decent, and I also know some Hungarian.

However, my disappointment with Chinese teaching methods has been growing daily. No matter what language I learned, the main focus of any beginner's course has always been on pronunciation and mastering any peculiar "tricky" sounds. Not here, though. I personally know quite a few people who have passed TOCFL Level 3 and 4 (reading and listening) and still have no tones! Or students who still say "zh" instead of "z", or "s" instead of "sh", not to mention that many students do not differentiate between "zh" and "j", "sh" and "x", "ch" and "q". And most teachers still try to persuade us how bad Pinyin is.

Honestly, I don't care about Hanzi, many words which have the same meaning and pronunciation have a different orthography in Russian, Bulgarian, Polish, Serbian, Croatian, Czech, Ukrainian. I don't see the point of remembering 7-8 different systems for the same thing (not to mention that Bulgarian and Serbian had language reforms which render anything pre-1945 rather laborious to decipher). So, if we can use Pinyin to read (and type much faster than a native speaker would write), why do we spend 90+% of our class time on Hanzi? We had Pinyin removed from our curriculum after just 2 months. I mean, I see zero ROI and no skill in memorizing characters.

I am using this website to read texts. Luckily, we are not in the old days, and it is very easy to convert any interesting text into Pinyin. All my teachers advised strongly against it. I am also having a hard time remembering characters, I have the so-called "Chinese dyslexia", yet obviously my spelling of phonetic languages is extremely good, and my Pinyin is definitely much better than my teachers'.



I have everything mentioned in the article on Chinese dyslexia cited above but point 2:

1. Frequently mix up Chinese characters that look the same, for example 人 (ren2) and 入 (ru4) when reading.

2. Experience problems understanding that similar sounding Chinese characters may have different meanings. For example, the Chinese characters 话 (talk) and 画 (draw) sound the same but have different meanings.

3. Encounters difficulties recalling and writing the correct shape of a symbol or Chinese character.

4. Display a poor stroke sequence when writing Chinese characters.

5. Encounters difficulties recalling Chinese words from memory.

So, right now, I need to decide whether to enroll in an easy Chinese class for the next semester (I don't mind being qualified as dumb or lazy) and concentrate on self-studying with my great language exchange partners or to continue struggling in the upper level where we just study characters like crazy.

And a more important question – I have no problems with the tones themselves, I find it a bit hard to remember the tone for each syllable, i.e., if I know the tone, I say it correctly, my problem is to remember the exact tone for a particular word. I have looked on the Internet for some advice, but I haven't found anything helpful. Can you advise me how to speed up the process? Currently I am using this tool; it speeds up the process a lot. Could you suggest me some other methods to remember the correct tone for each syllable?

Thank you very much for your posts, it is very inspirational as some of my teachers suggested that I should probably give up (yeah, a great way to motivate your student) and that is quite weird, considering that my spoken interaction, my pronunciation and grammar structures, are significantly better than my fellow students'. I mean, most teachers, students and educators measure success, i.e., Chinese progress, by the TOCFL (Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language) Reading score, while pronunciation and spoken interaction are often overlooked. While I can write relatively well in Spanish and Serbian, and I can write very well in Russian, I rarely needed to write any text in these three languages. Or let's rephrase it – I never needed to produce any handwritten text, I literally mean never. I just occasionally needed to type, but never needed to use a pencil to write something down. On the other hand, I speak Russian and Spanish almost on a weekly basis. Honestly, I don't think that Chinese will be much different and typing in Pinyin is fairly easy. My point is why 60% of our class time is spent on handwriting, including almost daily tests where we need to write down characters from memory and not more than 5% on spoken interaction. Yet it is this very spoken interaction that will count most both professionally and personally. I believe that the pedagogical priorities of Chinese language teaching and learning need to be reordered.

Selected readings

Permalink