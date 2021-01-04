Awoman: gender-free language in Congress
No, that is not a typo for "A woman". It is meant to be the feminine gendered equivalent of "Amen".
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver closes Congress’ opening prayer with ‘amen and awoman’
By Emily Jacobs, New York Post January 4, 2021
A House Democrat tasked with leading the body in an opening prayer for the new Congress has gendered the word “amen.”
To close a prayer he delivered from the House chamber Sunday to mark the swearing in of the 117th Congress, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.), an ordained minister, altered the traditional “amen” to say “amen and awoman.”
“May the Lord lift up the light of his countenance upon us and give us peace,” Cleaver said during his two-minute invocation, “peace in our families, peace across this land, and dare I ask, o Lord, peace even in this chamber.”
“We ask it in the name of the monotheistic God, Brahma, and ‘God’ known by many names by many different faiths. Amen and awoman.”
His decision to gender the word, however, comes just days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) introduced new House rules that would “honor all gender identities” by eliminating specific terms such as mother and father, son and daughter, and aunt and uncle.
Instead, only gender-neutral terms such as “parent,” “child,” “sibling” and “parent’s sibling” would be allowed in the text of congressional rules.
Calling the rules “future-focused” in a statement upon their release, Pelosi defended them as “the most inclusive in history.”
The package will be voted on by the House Monday.
Etymologies of "amen"
Compare similar use of Modern English certainly, absolutely. Used in Old English only at the end of Gospels, otherwise translated as Soðlic! or Swa hit ys, or Sy! As an expression of concurrence after prayers, it is recorded from early 13c.
From Middle English amen, from Old English, from Ecclesiastical Latin āmēn, from Ancient Greek ἀμήν (amḗn), from Biblical Hebrew אָמֵן (ʾāmēn, “certainly, truly”) (cognate with Arabic آمِينَ (ʾāmīna), Classical Syriac ܐܡܝܢ (ʾāmên)). In Old English, it was used only at the end of the Gospels. Elsewhere, it was translated as sōþlīċe! (“truly”, “indeed!”), swā hit is (“so it is”), and sīe! (“[so] be it!”).
AHDEL 5th ed. Appendix of Semitic roots
ʔmn
West Semitic, to be firm, confirmed, reliable, faithful, have faith, believe.
Thomas Hutcheson said,
January 4, 2021 @ 7:06 pm
I've thought that it was cognate with "Kamen" ("also") in the tiny bit of Aribic I was taught in Cairo. It that right?
J.W. Brewer said,
January 4, 2021 @ 7:20 pm
Wikipedia notes that speculative/fanciful etymology for this particular word is nothing new: "Popular among some theosophists,[10] proponents of Afrocentric theories of history,[11] and adherents of esoteric Christianity[12] is the conjecture that amen is a derivative of the name of the Egyptian god Amun (which is sometimes also spelled Amen). Some adherents of Eastern religions believe that amen shares roots with the Hindu Sanskrit word Aum.[13][14][15][16] Such external etymologies are not included in standard etymological reference works. The Hebrew word, as noted above, starts with aleph, while the Egyptian name begins with a yodh."
Separately, while the word in English is pronounced with the same vowel as the etymologically unrelated "men," this coincidence is maybe a bit of a historically-frozen spelling pronunciation. The word came into English from New Testament Greek via Latin, and in Greek the second syllable of ἀμήν has long been pronounced (maybe not since NT times, but since early Byzantine times, at least) with what in English we would call the FLEECE vowel rather than the DRESS vowel, i.e. like "ahmeen." Cyrillically-scripted European languages tend to reflect that shift in Greek pronunciation, e.g. Амин in Bulgarian.
Vireya said,
January 4, 2021 @ 7:23 pm
If you want to interpret "amen" as masculine, why chose "awoman" as the feminine version? Why only one woman? Why not "awomen"?
Victor Mair said,
January 4, 2021 @ 7:37 pm
I think it's interesting that "amen" and "Mammon" have the same Semitic root.
Dan Romer said,
January 4, 2021 @ 7:43 pm
Victor, it looks like you are going to arouse Mark's ire with your use of 'task' as a verb.
J.W. Brewer said,
January 4, 2021 @ 7:46 pm
VHM: The Amen/Mammon thing may seem incongruous, but is perhaps akin to the modern AmEng usage of "cash money" to mean "cool" or "awesome", as discussed here? https://languagelog.ldc.upenn.edu/nll/?p=46362
cameron said,
January 4, 2021 @ 8:02 pm
Amniyat, from that same root, meaning "security" is a common word in Persian. The Shah's secret police, the dreaded SAVAK, was properly called Sāzmāne Ettelā'āt va Amniyate Keshvar, which means National Intelligence and Security Organisation. In common parlance it was often just called Sāzmāne Amniyat.
Victor Mair said,
January 4, 2021 @ 8:12 pm
@cameron
Thank you for that note about SAVAK; it is one more indication of how fluid the transfer of morphemes is between Persian (IE) and Arabic (Semitic). in both directions.