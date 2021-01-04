« previous post |

No, that is not a typo for "A woman". It is meant to be the feminine gendered equivalent of "Amen".

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver closes Congress’ opening prayer with ‘amen and awoman’

By Emily Jacobs, New York Post January 4, 2021



A House Democrat tasked with leading the body in an opening prayer for the new Congress has gendered the word “amen.”



To close a prayer he delivered from the House chamber Sunday to mark the swearing in of the 117th Congress, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.), an ordained minister, altered the traditional “amen” to say “amen and awoman.”



“May the Lord lift up the light of his countenance upon us and give us peace,” Cleaver said during his two-minute invocation, “peace in our families, peace across this land, and dare I ask, o Lord, peace even in this chamber.”



“We ask it in the name of the monotheistic God, Brahma, and ‘God’ known by many names by many different faiths. Amen and awoman.”

His decision to gender the word, however, comes just days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) introduced new House rules that would “honor all gender identities” by eliminating specific terms such as mother and father, son and daughter, and aunt and uncle.



Instead, only gender-neutral terms such as “parent,” “child,” “sibling” and “parent’s sibling” would be allowed in the text of congressional rules.



Calling the rules “future-focused” in a statement upon their release, Pelosi defended them as “the most inclusive in history.”



The package will be voted on by the House Monday.

Etymologies of "amen"

Online Etymology Dictionary

amen (interj.)

Old English, from Late Latin amen , from Ecclesiastical Greek , from Ecclesiastical Greek amen , from Hebrew , from Hebrew amen "truth," used adverbially as an expression of agreement (as in Deuteronomy xxvii.26, I Kings i.36), from Semitic root "truth," used adverbially as an expression of agreement (as in Deuteronomy xxvii.26, I Kings i.36), from Semitic root a-m-n "to be trustworthy, confirm, support."



Compare similar use of Modern English "to be trustworthy, confirm, support."Compare similar use of Modern English certainly , absolutely . Used in Old English only at the end of Gospels, otherwise translated as . Used in Old English only at the end of Gospels, otherwise translated as Soðlic! or or Swa hit ys , or , or Sy! As an expression of concurrence after prayers, it is recorded from early 13c.



As an expression of concurrence after prayers, it is recorded from early 13c.

Wiktionary

From Middle English amen, from Old English, from Ecclesiastical Latin āmēn, from Ancient Greek ἀμήν (amḗn), from Biblical Hebrew אָמֵן‎ (ʾāmēn, “certainly, truly”) (cognate with Arabic آمِينَ‎ (ʾāmīna), Classical Syriac ܐܡܝܢ‎ (ʾāmên)). In Old English, it was used only at the end of the Gospels. Elsewhere, it was translated as sōþlīċe! (“truly”, “indeed!”), swā hit is (“so it is”), and sīe! (“[so] be it!”).

AHDEL 5th ed. Appendix of Semitic roots

ʔmn

West Semitic, to be firm, confirmed, reliable, faithful, have faith, believe. a. amen , from Hebrew ʔāmēn, truly, certainly; b. Mammon , from Aramaic māmonā, probably from Mishnaic Hebrew māmôn, probably from earlier *maʔmōn (? "security, deposit"). Both a and b from Hebrew ʔāman, to be firm.

