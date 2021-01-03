« previous post | next post »

Photos taken and curated (also here) by Ruan Qi:

1. "Chī duōshǎo ná duōshǎo 吃多少拿多少" – "Take as much AS YOU CAN" –> "Take as much as you eat".

This is from a hotel in Shaoxing, Zhejiang, serving buffet.

2. "Xiǎoxīn dì huá 小心地滑" – "Carefully slide" –> "Caution: slippery floor".

This error actually happens a lot. The three structural auxiliary words "de 的" “de / di 地” “de 得” are everywhere in Mandarin. "小心 地滑" and "小心地 滑" make a huge difference in meaning.

3. "Kāishuǐ jiān 开水间" – "open water rooms" –> "Room for boiled water".

“Kāishuǐ 开水”, boiled water plays an indispensable role in Chinese lifestyle. It must be magic to have water boiled simply by opening it.

4. "Qiāndào chù 签到处" – "SIGN EVERYWHERE" –> "Place for signing in".

"签到 处" and "签 到处". Sentence segmentation is very important!

5. "请在一米线外等候" – "PLEASE WAIT OUTSIDE A NOODLE".

"一米 线" and "一 米线". Again, segmentation. But I really like the noodle idea.

6. "Mièyān tái 灭烟台" – "Destroy Yantai" –> "ashtray; place for putting out cigarettes"

"灭烟 台" and "灭 烟台". Every time you smoke, please consider the feelings of Yantai people!

VHM: Completely new errors crop up as often as old ones reoccur.

