When is a Qaghan really a Qaghan?

It matters, so let's familiarize ourselves with the meaning of the term right off the bat. In Chinese Studies, we call this "zhèngmíng 正名" ("rectification of names").

Confucius was asked what he would do if he was a governor. He said he would "rectify the names" to make words correspond to reality. The phrase has now become known as a doctrine of feudal Confucian designations and relationships, behaving accordingly to ensure social harmony. Without such accordance society would essentially crumble and "undertakings would not be completed." Mencius extended the doctrine to include questions of political legitimacy.

So, what is a "qaghan"?

Qaghan or Khagan (Old Turkic: ‬ kaɣan; Mongolian: хаан, khaan;) is a title of imperial rank in the Turkic and Mongolian languages equal to the status of emperor and someone who rules a khaganate (empire).

Khagan or Qaghan (Old Turkic: ‎, romanized: Kaɣan, Mongolian: Xаан, romanized: Khaan, Ottoman Turkish: خواقين‎, romanized: Ḫākan, or خوان Ḫān, Turkish: Kağan, Uyghur: قاغان‎‎, ULY: Qaghan) is a title of imperial rank in the Turkic, Mongolic and some other languages, equal to the status of emperor and someone who rules a khaganate (empire). The female equivalent is Khatun.

It may also be translated as "Khan of Khans", equivalent to King of Kings. In Bulgarian, the title became known as "Kan" (as in the "Nominalia of the Bulgarian Kans"), while in modern Turkic, the title became Khaan with the "g" sound becoming almost silent or non-existent (i.e. a very light voiceless velar fricative); the ğ in modern Turkish Kağan is also silent. Since the division of the Mongol Empire, emperors of the Yuan dynasty held the title of Khagan and their successors in Mongolia continued to have the title. Kağan and Kaan are common Turkish names in Turkey.

The common western rendering as Great Khan (or Grand Khan), notably in the case of the Mongol Empire, is a translation of Yekhe Khagan (Great Emperor or Их Хаан).

The term is of unknown origin and possibly a loanword from the Ruanruan language. Pulleyblank (1962) first suggested that a Xiongnu title, transcribed as 護于 (Old Chinese: *hʷaʔ-hʷaʰ) might have been behind Proto-Turkic *qaɣan ~ *xaɣan. According to Vovin (2007, 2010) the term comes from qaγan (meaning "emperor" or "supreme ruler") and was later used in several languages, especially in Turkic and Mongolic.

Turkic and Para-Mongolic origin has been suggested by a number of scholars including Ramstedt, Shiratori, Sinor and Doerfer, and was reportedly first used by the Xianbei. While Sinor believes qaγan or qapγan is an intensification of qan just as qap-qara is an intensification of qara "black", in Turkic (with the eventual loss of the p), Shiratori rejects a Turkic etymology, instead supporting a Mongolic origin for both qan and the female form qatun.

According to Vovin, the word *qa-qan "great-qan" (*qa- for "great" or "supreme") is of non-Altaic origin, but instead linked to Yeniseian *qεʔ ~ qaʔ "big, great". The origin of qan itself is harder according to Vovin. He says that the origin for the word qan is not found in any reconstructed proto-language and was used widely by Turkic, Mongolic, Chinese and Korean people with variations from kan, qan, han and hwan. A relation exists possibly to the Yeniseian words *qʌ:j or *χʌ:j meaning "ruler".

It may be impossible to prove the ultimate origin of the title, but Vovin says: "Thus, it seems to be quite likely that the ultimate source of both qaγan and qan can be traced back to Xiong-nu and Yeniseian".

Now that we know what a qaghan / khagan is, let us take a look at the Eurasian religious background of what it meant to be such a ruler at a crucial moment in history.

Religious debates at the court of Möngke Khan: Mongol purges in the mid-thirteenth century

The debates began in the summer of 1254, the annual season of Naadam, the Mongol games. This year in addition to horse racing, archery, and wrestling — the three sports most loved by the Mongols — there would be theological debate, which would be more interesting to the foreign diplomats and envoys in the city. The real audience, however, was far beyond the Mongol capital. Möngke Khan intended that word of the debates would spread throughout his territories and beyond as an illustration of Mongol justice and religious tolerance, helping to win greater support from the Buddhist people throughout the Mongol Empire.



…



Much to the French envoy's disgust, when it came time to prepare for the debates, the competing Christian sects not only had to debate on the same team, they were lumped together with the Muslims so that there were only three competing factions: Taoists, Buddhists, and Christian-Muslims. No Confucians had been included. The rival teams had a hard time actually debating the issues or comparing beliefs because each team wanted to quote only from its own scriptures, which they believed sufficed as incontrovertible evidence. Reasoning only from their own premises, all three sides talked past one another.



…



The rules of the debate largely followed the Mongol rules for wrestling. At the end of each round a winner was declared, followed by a round of drinking airag [VHM: fermented mare's milk]. It was not long before the Christian-Muslim team was eliminated. They had not been serious contenders, but their initial presence made it appear that the debate was more robust rather than merely pitting the Taoists against the Buddhists.



The Buddhists emerged victorious from the first set of debates. To seal their victory, they brought criminal charges against the Taoists. These charges were sufficiently strong for Möngke Khan to order a judicial investigation. No sooner had the debate ended than the judicial inquiry began. The Taoists were now defendants, and the Buddhists were their accusers.



…



After this initial judicial inquiry, Möngke Khan decided that a full criminal trial under Mongol judges, like the ones he had conducted for members of his family, would not be convincing to the public. A Mongol trial might be interpreted as persecution of the Taoists, or even as an attack on Chinese culture. Möngke Khan sought to pit the Taoists against the Buddhists, such that each side would direct its animosity toward the other rather than toward their Mongol rulers.



— Jack Weatherford, Genghis Khan and the Quest for God, (Penguin Books, 2016 [paperback]), Chapter 16, "Burning the Books," pp. 309-11. It gets even better after that, but I don't want to give away surprises.

Pamela Kyle Crossley has also written about this noteworthy event in considerable detail in her Hammer and Anvil: Nomad Rulers at the Forge of the Modern World (New York: Rowman & Littlefield, 2019), with reading notes that offer more detail.

Greg Pringle comments: "Hard to believe these were primitive savages…."

Peter Golden remarks:

The tradition of religious debates at the courts of steppe rulers is well known. Such a debate, reported in a number of sources, took place at the court of the Khazar Qaghan and led to the adoption of Judaism (by the upper strata at least and perhaps by larger groups within the Khazar union). A religious debate also took place at the court of Uzbek (Özbeg) Khan (r. 1313-1341), the Chinggisid ruler of the Ulus of Jochi. Devin DeWeese has described this tradition in his classic work, Islamization and Native Religion in the Golden Horde. Baba Tükles and Conversion to Islam in Historical and Epic Tradition (University Park: The Pennsylvania State University Press, 1994) with much comparative material.

The Rus’ chronicles report a similar religious debate between representatives of Islam (Volga Bulghars), Judaism (perhaps Khazars or Jews living in Kiev) and Christianity as the preface to Vladimir I's conversion to Orthodox Christianity in 988. Whether such a debate at Vladimir’s court actually took place may be open to question. The Rus’ chroniclers may well have been trying to present the picture that Vladimir was following Khazar practice, i.e., acting like a Qaghan, as the Khazars were the great steppe power until 965/969. Khazar usages are reflected in the title каган used with reference to some Rus’ rulers, etc. after Vladimir. Ilarion, the Metropolitan of Kiev, in his Слово о законе и благодати, a work dealing with the Rus’ conversion to Orthodoxy, terms Vladimir and his son Yaroslav “the Wise” (Мудрый) каган наш Владимир etc.

Peter has also written about the Khazar conversion, set in a larger Turko-Eurasian context, in “The Conversion of the Khazars to Judaism” in The World of the Khazars. New Perspectives, ed. Peter B. Golden, Hagai-Ben-Shammai, and András Róna-Tas (Leiden: Brill, 2007): 123-162. Devin DeWeese’s book (some 638 pp.) remains the master work, in Peter's view, on religious conversion among the Turko-Mongolian peoples in Eurasia.

Ilarion (Hilarion) was the first Rus’ Metropolitan (briefly in the mid 1050s) of Rus’ origin. His predecessors – and the majority of his successors (until after the Mongol conquest) were sent from Constantinople. His Слово о законе и благодати (Sermon on Law and Grace) was in many respects a standard Byzantine-modeled theological treatise, but it has a very interesting conclusion in which he argues that even those who are last summoned (i.e., the Rus’ conversion to Christianity relative to that of Byzantium, et al.) can be number One or at least on a par with Byzantium. The use of the Khazar (Türk) title каган, is also found among the graffiti on the Church of St. Sophia in Kiev: «Спаси, Господи, кагана нашего» probably with reference to Yaroslav’s son, Sviatoslav. who briefly reigned 1073-1076.

Khagan Bek was the title used by the bek (generalissimo) of the Khazars. In 1965, I was honored by the distinguished Nepalese anthropologist, Dor Bahadur Bista (b. 1924-1926), to receive the Nepali name, Bek Bahadur ("The Brave Generalissimo"). Until today, while doing the research for this post, I never knew what "Bek" meant, though I've known for half a century that Bahadur means "brave".

bahadur

Etymology

English transliteration of Hindi बहादुर (bahādur, “brave, valiant”), from Persian بهادر‎ (bahâdor).

Noun

bahadur (plural bahadurs)

( originally ) A warrior, especially a Mongol. ( India , historical ) A Mughal honorific connoting martial courage and valor , suffixed to name or title, which it raises by half a degree. Commonly bestowed upon loyal princes and victorious military commanders by Mughal emperors, and later by their British successors.

Bahadur is the origin of the English word "bogatyr":

Borrowed from Russian богаты́рь (bogatýrʹ), Old East Slavic богатꙑрь (bogatyrĭ), from a Turkic language, probably Khazar, from Old Turkic baɣatur‎ (baɣatur, “hero”), from Proto-Turkic *bAgatur (“hero”). Cognates include Turkish bahadır, Tatar баһадир (bahadir), Chuvash паттӑр (pattăr), Kyrgyz баатыр (baatır), Tuvan маатыр (maatır), Yakut баатыр (baatır), Turkmen batyr, Middle Turkic baɣatur.

(Wiktionary)

The name of the capital city of Mongolia, Ulaanbaatr / Ulan Bator, derives from the same source:

From Mongolian Улаанбаатар (Ulaanbaatar), from улаан (ulaan, “red”) баатар (baatar, “hero”) (cognate to bogatyr). The name was adopted in 1924; before that, the city was known by a number of more prosaic names, including Их Хүрээ (Ih Hüree, “Great Camp”), Даа Хүрээ (Daa Hüree, “Great Camp”) (whence, via Chinese, its English names Kulun and Kuren) and Өргөө (Örgöö, “Residence”) (whence Urga).

(Wiktionary)

The Chinese transcription of "khan" is kèhán 可汗.

When is a Qaghan truly a Qaghan? When he bravely and knowledgeably leads his people to the right religion so that he can be victorious over all of his foes.

[Thanks to David Prager Branner]

