With notes on 兑, 說 / 説, 悦, 銳, 脱.

From Stephen Tschudi:

A colleague was watching a tuōkǒu xiù 脱口秀 ("talk show") online today, and was shocked when a well-known actress did not pronounce "duìxiàn 兑现" (vb. "cash [a check]; fulfill / honor [a promise / commitment]") correctly. She was even more shocked when, in the audience chat that was scrolling across the screen, an audience member typed "dui 现不是 yue 现“ (no tone marks). The Pinyin leaped out at her visually. I bet there aren't too many examples of this mixture of Pinyin into daily discourse. Just an interesting tidbit! (I asked her for the source but she was watching too casually to remember.)

Already at least ten or fifteen years ago, I was familiar with the expression zuòxiù 作秀 ("make a show"), so I knew that xiù 秀 ("elegant; excellent") could be a Sinographic transcription for "show". Now, with tuōkǒu xiù 脱口秀 ("talk show"), where tuōkǒu 脱口 (lit., "take / slip off from the mouth") is a disyllabic transcription of monosyllabic English "talk", we have a two word, three syllable expression in Mandarin that is a direct transcription of a two word two syllable expression in English.



The reason people are prone to misread the "duì 兑" of "duìxiàn 兑现" is because this same character, which is not of particularly high frequency (#2424 out of a list of 9933 characters [source]), actually has three different readings:

1. duì ("convert, commute; exchange; weigh; add; be ready to risk one's life; one of the eight trigrams [☱ ] in the I ching; west[ern]")



2. yuè = 悦 ("happy")



3. ruì = 锐 ("sharp")

The second character is related to 1. shuō 說 / 説 (“to say; to speak; to explain; theory; etc.”), but which may also be pronounced 2. shuì ("persuade"), 3. yuè ("happy; delighted"), and tuō 脫 / 脱 (“to free; to relieve”). The plethora of pronunciations and meanings for 說 / 説 may be better understood by taking into account these etymological notes:

All of the pronunciations of this character are in the same word family derived from a root *lo meaning “to loosen; to relax” (Schuessler, 2007). STEDT compares it to Proto-Sino-Tibetan *g/s-lwat (“free; release; slip; dislocate”).

Pronunciation 1 is derived by causative devoicing of 悅 (OC *lod, “to relax; to be delighted”) (pronunciation 3).

Pronunciation 2 is probably the exoactive of pronunciation 1.

The basic etymon for this word family is 兑 / 兑 (MSM duì / yuè / ruì; see above).

Glyph origin

In the oracle bone script, it is a ideogrammic compound (會意): 八 (“speech; breath”) + 口 (“mouth”) + 人 (“person”) – speech; original character of 說 (OC *hljod, “to speak”). It is also a phono-semantic compound (形聲, OC *l'oːds): phonetic 㕣 (OC *lon) + semantic 人 (“person”).

Alternatively, 八 may be interpreted as smile lines above the mouth (Gao Hongjin) or as meaning “to divide” (Lin Yiguang, i.e. the mouth is divided when smiling); in either case, the character would be the original character of 悅 (OC *lod, “pleased”).

Etymology 1

Middle Sinitic: /duɑiH/

Etymology 2

For pronunciation and definitions of 兌 – see 悦 pleased; contented; gratified; to be pleasing to; etc.”).

(This character, 兌 , is an ancient form of 悦 .)

STEDT compares it to Proto-Sino-Tibetan *g/s-lwat (“free; release; slip; dislocate”). Cognate with 愉 (OC *lo, “happy; pleased”), 說 (OC *hljods, “to speak; to explain”), 脫 (OC *l̥ʰoːd, *l'oːd, “to take off (clothes); to escape”), 偷 (OC *l̥ʰoː, “to steal”).

Etymology 3

For pronunciation and definitions of 兌 – see 鋭 sharp; keen; acute; pointed; 14th tetragram of the Taixuanjing; "penetration"; etc.”).

(This character, 兌 , is an ancient form of 鋭 .)

Middle Sinitic: /jiuᴇiH/

Old Sinitic 毤 *l̥ʰoːds 蛻 *l'oːds, *l̥ʰoːds, *hljods, *lod, *lod 娧 *l̥ʰoːds, *lod 駾 *l̥ʰoːds 裞 *l̥ʰoːds, *hljods 兌 *l'oːds 綐 *l'oːds 銳 *l'oːds, *lods 帨 *stʰods, *hljods 稅 *hljods 說 *hljods, *hljod, *lod 涚 *hljods 䫄 *rtʰoːd 脫 *l̥ʰoːd, *l'oːd 侻 *l̥ʰoːd 挩 *l̥ʰoːd, *l'oːd 莌 *l̥ʰoːd, *l'oːd 梲 *l̥ʰoːd, *ʔljod, *l̥ʰuːd 鮵 *l'oːd 敓 *l'oːd 痥 *l'oːd 悅 *lod, *lod 閱 *lod

It's a long way from the Oracle Bone forms of 兑 to dui / yue, but it has happened. Digraphia lives. Bigly.

