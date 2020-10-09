« previous post |

On September 23, 2020, Christopher Beckwith delivered the following lecture at Indiana University:

Scythian Philosophy

So, Was There a Classical Age of Eurasia After All?

Christopher I. Beckwith

Sept. 23, 2020, 12:00 noon

In the middle of the first millennium BCE philosophy appeared in several ancient cultures. Its most prominent early practitioners were Anacharsis (‘the Scythian’, fl. 590 BC), Zoroaster (whose texts are in a Scythian dialect, fl. 620 BC), Gautama the Buddha (‘the Scythian Sage’, fl. 490 BC), and Laotzu (*Gautama, fl. 400 BC). They use logic to pose the metaphysical-political problem of polytheism versus monotheism, the ethical problem of achieving happiness or equanimity, and especially the epistemological problem of categorization. This talk examines their ideas and builds on the latest advances in Scythology to address the much-avoided question in the subtitle.

C.I. Beckwith, Distinguished Professor of Central Eurasian Studies, Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, is author of Greek Buddha (2015), Warriors of the Cloisters (2012), Empires of the Silk Road (2009), etc., and The Scythian Empire (ms. Nearing completion).

Vito Acosta, who attended the lecture, provided this summary:

In this talk, Professor Beckwith discussed the commonalities of four philosophers he believes are either Scythian themselves or of strong Scythian connections: Anacharsis, Zoroaster, Gautama Buddha, and the figure ‘Laodan’ who by some accounts inspired the Laozi. These four were all immigrants in strange lands and marked as such in their names. In this context, each of the four founded a major philosophical / religious school of thought: Skepticism, Zoroastrianism, Buddhism, and Daoism, and combined with Scythian ideas, customs, language, and political structures, helped found the shared Eurasian classical age. For Beckwith, Scythian philosophy can be summarized by the idea of "One Great Kingdom with One Great King and One Great God" and a focus on the logic and epistemologies of ethical antilogies, all highly unusual for the time.

Pita Kelekna, author of the The Horse in Human History (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2009), was also present and wrote the following response:

I thoroughly enjoyed Beckwith’s lecture. His work, so meticulously detailed, basically confirms much of what I have long suspected about IE religion. At the end, though, I was intrigued by everyone’s surprise at philosophical change arriving from the exterior. In anthropology, it has long been recognized that while routine incremental change occurs gradually in the polity interior, radical change arrives most often from outside and first takes root in the periphery. There are tangible reasons for this phenomenon. Border populations are more heterogeneous than the central core, more mobile, often engaging in trade thereby exposed to the exterior, intermarrying, bilingual, and generally more receptive to foreign contacts. The seminal work of anthropologist Victor Turner initially linked the enactment of sacred ritual to the ‘liminality’ (betwixt and between) of life-crisis events: the transition from womb to life, puberty to adulthood, single to married, health to sickness, and life to death. Later, Turner applied these concepts of liminal transitional flux to the socio-political context: in situations of mobility, e.g., the religious ferment of pilgrimages or periphery, e.g., revolutionary innovation in distant borderlands. Both constructs I feel relate to the subject at hand.

So, getting back to Beckwith’s Scythian Religion, prior to the Indo-European expansion west and east across Eurasia, the very earliest civilizations had first arisen in verdant river valleys circumscribed by perilous uninhabitable deserts (Mesopotamia, Egypt, Indus, Shang, Peru). Fertile valley soil supported dense populations and increasing societal complexity of hierarchic inequitable structures that led to centralized rule and elite exploitation of lower ranks. Emigration impossible across the inhospitable hinterland left these individuals no alternative but to accept subjugated status. On the Pontic Caspian 4000 BC, rather different circumstances prevailed. Because of advancing urbanism, Proto-Indo-Europeans were obliged to occupy lands sub-optimal for agriculture, where they supplemented cultivation with herding and hunting on the nearby steppe. But in the face of unrelenting demographic pressure from the south, PIE peoples finally chose not to assimilate into the lower ranks of the encroaching state, but rather to migrate westward, daring the challenges of the forbidding Eurasian steppes—a migration greatly facilitated by the recently invented wheel and the locally domesticated horse.

Thus, Indo-Europeans, with western domesticated animals and cultigens, rapidly traversed the northern steppes, covering thousands of miles, to arrive in the Minusinsk basin c 3500 BC. Their spectacular mobile adaptation, starkly contrasting to the restricted sedentism of prior civilizations, achieved great innovations in areas of equestrianism and metallurgy, permitting widespread exploitation of diverse environments across the vast steppes. The nomads’ new religion reflected the heroism of their epic migrations and vitalized the dynamics of daily interaction. In the second millennium BC, steppe invasions penetrated territories of Shang China, Indus valley, Iranian plateau, and, on Europe’s southeastern flanks, Greece and Anatolia. During the first millennium BC, on the borders of these ancient lands, outsiders Laodan, Gautama, Zoroaster, and Anacharsis planted the seeds of steppe philosophy which, in times of political tension, would spread south, later to engulf the august centers of antiquity. Interestingly, the Scythian Religion attendee was right to comment on the liminal, outsider character of Muhammad. Married to the wealthy widow Khadija, the prophet engaged afar in caravan trade, this mobility affording him exposure to Judaism and Christianity, elements of which he subsequently integrated into the new religion of Islam. Residing in the outlying province of Israel, Christ too was marginal / liminal to the imperial might of Rome.

A more recent example of liminality is that of Marxism. True, Karl Marx wrote his magnum opus in the libraries of London and every expectation was that the revolution would occur in the industrial heartlands of Britain or Germany. But the obverse happened. Instead, the Bolshevik revolution took place in quasi-feudal Russia, on the far eastern fringes of Europe. During a visit to the US in 1917, Leon Tolstoy commented that the “Russians were the Negroes of Europe” and predicted that African Americans in time would rise in protest against racist injustice. Fifty years later Negroes did, but no t immediately on the streets of NYC, nor in any other political center of the industrialized northeast. Black protest initially exploded in the Deep South in distant Alabama: the (pariah) garbage collectors’ march in Selma and Rosa Park’s Montgomery refusal to surrender her bus seat to a White person. Their defiance sparked wider insurrection which led to Martin Luther King’s March on Washington and national civil rights legislation—and today resounds in the Black Lives Matter movement challenging Republican White supremacy

Radical change at the periphery is almost the norm, certainly not the unusual!

I stand in awe of Beckwith’s work, but I have one quibble. Linguistic evidence from Vedas and the Avesta indicates that Zoroaster lived 1500-1200 BC. This would suggest that in the second millennium BC there existed on the steppe an original IE religion, which at the folk level had already diffused east to the Yenisei and west to the Rhine. It was only in the first millennium BC, that steppe philosophers as outsiders first implanted this new religion along their southern borders, an alien religion that later would overwhelm the earlier ancient sedentary civilizations further south.

