« previous post | next post »

There are three ways to say "Monday" in Mandarin:

zhōu yī 週一

lǐbài yī 禮拜一 (you can also say this in the shortened form bài yī 拜一)

xīngqí yī / xīngqīyī 星期一

As usual with my classes at Penn, most of my students are from mainland China. I asked one of them to pronounce those three ways of saying "Monday". A student from Shangdong who speaks beautiful Mandarin read them this way:

zhōu yī 週一

lǐbài yī 禮拜一

xīngqīyì 星期一

It was immediately obvious that she pronounced the final syllable of xīngqīyī 星期一 with a falling intonation, hence xīngqīyì 星期一. I asked her to repeat xīngqīyī 星期一 a couple more times, and each time she did it the same way, very consistently, xīngqīyì 星期一. I asked why she pronounced xīngqīyī 星期一 with a falling intonation on the last syllable, and she seemed completely oblivious to the fact that she was pronouncing it that way, but everyone else in the class could hear clearly that she was pronouncing with a falling intonation.

Selected reading

Permalink