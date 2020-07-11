« previous post |

From the time I started learning Chinese more than half a century ago, I had a hard time lining up the many Chinese terms for different types of citrus with the corresponding words in English. For example, I always wanted to call oranges "júzi 橘子", but it is technically (botanically) more correct to call them "chéngzi 橙子". As for what júzi 橘子 should be called in English, they are, well, "mandarins" or "mandarin oranges". Ahem! As L said in this comment several years ago, "…in NZ, any small, peelable orange is a mandarin! And would never be considered an orange." (From "Really?!" [12/27/16]).

Then there are tangerines, clementines (cuties), and satsumas, just among closely related varieties of citrus fruits, and I won't begin to get into grapefruit, pomelo, yuzu, citron, bergamot, kumquat, tangelo, kabosu, orangelo, hyuganatsu, rangpur, sudachi, kawachi bankan, etc., etc., and dozens of other types. My old friend, the late Elling Eide (1935-2012), a specialist on Li Bo (701-762) had a grove on his estate in Sarasota, Florida where he cultivated about fifty different types of citrus fruits. What a joy it was to walk through the grove and sample tree-ripened mandarins, tangerines, clementines, grapefruits, pomelos, and all manner of other citrus to satiety!

Be it should be noted that Elling could have all that richness of citrus because Sarasota has a humid subtropical climate bordering a tropical savanna climate, with an average of only one frost per year and rarely drops below freezing (which nonetheless always concerned Elling greatly).

But now we must turn to the main thrust of this post, which is a discussion of the etymology of gān 柑, another name for mandarin(e) (orange), often appearing in the disyllabic form gānjú 柑桔, which includes several closely related subspecies.

Chris Button writes:

Jú 橘 has a well-attested Mon-Khmer origin, but people have struggled to find a likely southern origin for gān 柑 despite the likelihood of it not being native vocabulary. I wonder if the variant spelling jīnjú 金*橘 of gānjú 柑橘 gives us a clue there? The etymological association of gold with oranges seems well-attested (even down to folk-etymologies like the "or" in "orange"), and so perhaps gān 柑 is simply representing the color of jīn 金?

*VHM: jīn 金 ("gold")

I'm doubtful about the validity of this line of reasoning, since jīnjú 金橘 is actually a different fruit, namely, kumquat.

[Cantonese gam1 gwat1; akin to Mandarin jīnjú : jīn, gold (from Middle Chinese kim) + jú, mandarin orange (from Middle Chinese kjyt; probably akin to Khmer kwic).]

American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, Fifth Edition

It is also referred to as jīngān 金柑.

By itself, gān 柑 is usually understood as referring to mandarin(e) or tangerine.

Either the same etymon as 甘 (OC *kaːm, “sweet”) (Wang, 1982), or, in light of the citrus fruit's southern origin, possibly connected with Austroasiatic; compare Proto-Mon-Khmer *lŋaam (Schuessler, 2007).

source

Something about that seemed not quite right, so I wrote to Axel Schuessler, asking him:

For 柑, Wiktionary cites you thus:

in light of the citrus fruit's southern origin, possibly connected with Austroasiatic; compare Proto-Mon-Khmer *lŋaam (Schuessler, 2007).

But in the printed edition of your book (p. 249) you have this:

because of its southern origin, 'orange' may be connected with AA, note PNB *qŋam 'sweet'.

What's going on here? Has Wiktionary misquoted you? And what does "PNB" mean? I can't find it in your lists of abbreviations.

Axel wrote back:

Both are right. Shorto’s “A Mon-Khmer comparative dictionary” 2006, #1322 has *lŋaam ‘sweet’, my Proto-North-Bahnaric source at that time (Kenneth Smith 1972) had *qŋam ‘sweet’, Shorto #1322 *ʔŋa:m ‘sweet’. Today, I would delete this part from my dictionary, phonetically too much of a stretch. And if the orange is indeed derived from ’sweet’, the ST source would explain it just as well.

Shorto 2006 came out too late for me to consider back then; the P-North-Bahnaric form of Smith looked close to Chinese, especially considering Cantonese; but now I think one should primarily rely on Shorto 2006 (edited and published by Sidwell).

As for the etymology of jú 橘 ("tangerine"):

Unknown. Schuessler (2007) connected 橘 (OC kwit) to ឃ្វិច (khvɨc, “tangerine”) and also deemed as "less likely" connections to ក្រូច (krouc, “citrus”) and Proto–Hre–Sedang *kruč (Bodman, 1980). However, Alves (2018) considered the Old Chinese word's Austroasiatic origin likely, and compared it to Proto-Mon-Khmer *kruuc ~ kruəc.

source

Regarding the relationship between 橘 and 桔, both pronounced jú and both referring to mandarin(e)s:

桔 was included as the simplified form of 橘 in the second round of simplification in 1977. The current standard in Mainland China, the Table of General Standard Chinese Characters (通用规范汉字表), does not mention that 桔 is a simplification of 橘. A Dictionary of Current Chinese (现代汉语词典) and the Xinhua Dictionary (新华字典) list 桔 as a separate entry from 橘 (unlike other variants, which are usually put beside the main character in parentheses) and define 桔 as a common variant for 橘, while Xiandai Hanyu Guifan Cidian (《现代汉语规范词典》) proscribes the use of 桔 as the simplified form of 橘.

In Cantonese, 桔 is generally used for gat1, while 橘 is used for gwat1. [VHM: both mean "tangerine", though the latter may also mean "orange".]

source

If we think the etymology of citrus terms in Chinese is convoluted, check out that for English "orange":

If we trace the origin of the English word orange from its source, we follow the path of the fruit as its popularity expands from Asia to Europe. The ultimate origins of the word lie in the Dravidian language family, a family of languages spoken in South Asia that includes Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The modern Tamil word for an orange, for example, is nāram, and in ancient times, a Dravidian word similar to this was adopted into the Indo-European language Sanskrit as nāraṅgaḥ. As the fruit passed westward from India, so did the word for it, becoming Persian nārang and Arabic nāranj. The Arabs brought the first oranges to Spain and Sicily between the 8th and 10th centuries, and from there the popularity of the fruit spread throughout Europe. The Arabic word is the source of Old Italian arancio, "orange tree," and this word was compounded with Old Italian mela, "apple," to make melarancio, referring to the fruit of the orange tree. Old Italian melarancio was translated into Old French as pume d'orenge, "apple of the orange tree." The a in the Old Italian word was replaced by o in Old French due to the influence of the name of the town of Orange (from which oranges reached the northern part of France) and possibly also due to the influence of the Old French word or, "gold" (by association with the rich color of the fruit). In the final stage in the journey of the word, the Old French form was borrowed into Middle English, at first spelled orenge in a text dating from around 1400. The English word orange begins to be used to designate the color orange in the 16th century.

American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, Fifth Edition

