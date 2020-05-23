« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Stephen Plant]

I came across 'connorant' the other day, as in "gannets, connorants, vultures" in Ulysses. It was on the Guardian website. In my Penguin copy of Ulysses (p 526) it's spelt 'cormorant' (perhaps editions differ?). There are a surprising number of references to 'connorant' on line. I suppose the Ulysses connorants have a common ancestor, but the word connorant crops up in scientific journals too — here and here.

I imagine mistakes such as this were quite common in the days of manuscripts, but my (admittedly amateurish) research has failed to find a grammatical term for this specific form of mistranscription.

Do you happen to know of such a term?

If there isn't one (and assuming there's a demand!) I would like to propose 'connorant'.

