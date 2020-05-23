Visual mondegreen?
[This is a guest post by Stephen Plant]
I came across 'connorant' the other day, as in "gannets, connorants, vultures" in Ulysses. It was on the Guardian website. In my Penguin copy of Ulysses (p 526) it's spelt 'cormorant' (perhaps editions differ?). There are a surprising number of references to 'connorant' on line. I suppose the Ulysses connorants have a common ancestor, but the word connorant crops up in scientific journals too — here and here.
I imagine mistakes such as this were quite common in the days of manuscripts, but my (admittedly amateurish) research has failed to find a grammatical term for this specific form of mistranscription.
Do you happen to know of such a term?
If there isn't one (and assuming there's a demand!) I would like to propose 'connorant'.
Philip Taylor said,
May 23, 2020 @ 5:43 am
In some fonts (and perhaps in some authors' handwriting) the letter pair "rn" and the single letter "m" are virtually indistinguishable, especially at small size, and I wonder whether "connorant" arose because the reader, previously unfamiliar with the word, simply mis-read the letters therein.
Dick Margulis said,
May 23, 2020 @ 5:53 am
A great many backlist books from major publishers are scanned images of earlier, typeset editions for which no digital files exist. It is common to find scannos (there are some variant spellings, but the word is a play on typo) such as the example given. Often, these result from keming, a 2008 coinage by David Friedman (http://www.ironicsans.com/2008/02/idea_a_new_typography_term.html) that has gained traction in the typography world.
Bottom line, there's already a name for the phenomenon.