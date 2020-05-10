« previous post | next post »

A commenter to this post, "Matthew Pottinger's speech in Mandarin" (5/9/20) posed the questions in the title. These are interesting questions that raise important issues.

Since I don't know Matthew Pottinger, I am unable to say for sure what he was reading, whether it was Hanzi, Hanyu Pinyin, or something else. The reason I say "something else" is because his teacher, Perry Link, was a strong advocate of Gwoyeu Romatzyh spelling, aka GR or the National Language Romanization system, so it may have been that.

For those who are not familiar with it, GR is a kind of tonal romanization in which the tones of words are spelled with letters. It is difficult to learn (though much less difficult than characters, of course!), but it is very effective in imprinting the tones of words in the heads of learners. Indeed, many of the best foreign speakers of Mandarin learned the language via GR, and they include Perry Link and Tom Bartlett.

GR was developed by the distinguished linguist, Y. R. Chao. It was used at Harvard and Princeton (it was the Cadillac of Romaniztions). After Harvard switched over to Hanyu Pinyin (as the clout of the PRC grew), Princeton continued to use GR, and people who had started out using GR and later became established professors in various places, such as Perry Link at UCLA, continued to use it as well. During the 70s, I actually wrote some of my early papers in GR.

Since Perry Link taught Matt Pottinger at Princeton in Beijing (PiB) in 1994, it is conceivable that he used GR for transcriptional purposes, and that would certainly help to account for Pottinger's crisp, clear tones. On the other hand, C. P. Chou, the Director of PiB, is a strong proponent of character literacy, so he may have stressed that among the students. I believe that 1994 would have been the third year of PiB, and I think that C. P. was director from the very beginning. All of these questions can be answered by people are more familiar with PiB than I am. One thing I do know for sure is that PiB is a premier program, and that students who attend it receive rigorous training. Unfortunately, like so many other things, the summer program had to be cancelled this year because of the coronavirus.

There's another reason why I consider the question in the title to be significant. Namely, in terms of pedagogy, it does matter whether one uses Hanyu Pinyin, GR, Yale, Wade-Giles, Bopomofo / Zhuyinfuhao / Mandarin Phonetic Symbols, or other transcriptions, because they all have their strengths and weaknesses, and they all have cultural and political associations. In terms of linguistics, however, it's conceivable that you don't have to learn any transcription system at all to learn a language, and learn it well. You can just dive right in to the language learning experience purely through oral-aural means, without having to worry about a writing system at all. That's the way I learned Nepali, and it's also the way most human beings learn their Mother Tongue, and often even second and third languages. What really matters are the sounds and structures of the languages one learns, not the scripts or transcriptions that are used to record those sounds and structures. Finally, Hanzi / Sinographs / Chinese characters are not essential for speaking and writing Sinitic languages. You can use other scripts (e.g., Brahmi, Tibetan) and transcriptions for those purposes too.

Selected readings

Permalink