A little over two years ago, I made a rather detailed post on Lycogala epidendrum, commonly known as wolf's milk or groening's slime, and its metaphorical applications in China:

"Wolf's milk, a slime mold attractive to young Chinese?" (4/7/18)

During the interim, the popularity of this lowly amoeba has only grown, until it has become the model for an aggressive style of diplomacy on the world stage called in Chinese "zhàn láng wàijiāo 戰狼外交" ("wolf warrior diplomacy"). Synergistically, it has joined forces with another microoranism, this one called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), also known as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and a host of other names that I will refrain from mentioning here for fear of pushing the wrong buttons (this is highly fraught topic, one that must be treated delicately, lest one stirs up a hornets' nest of conflicting onomastic opinions). Together, COVID-19 and wolf warrior diplomacy have brought the world to the brink of pandemic strife.

In "1900 & 2020 — An Old Anxiety in a New Era: Viral Alarm", Geremie Barmé has gathered together a rich assemblage of relevant materials and put them in a historical context going back to the Opium War (1839-1860). This is by way of preface to a powerful, gut-wrenching essay by Zi Zhongyun,資中筠 (1930-) titled "Gēngzi nián de yōusī 庚子年的優思" ("An Old Anxiety in a New Era

1900 & 2020"), translated and annotated by Barmé.

The following essay focuses on the disturbing resonances between the xenophobic extremism of late-dynastic Qing politics and recent developments occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, the author notes the resonances, if not the repetition, of unsettling themes and tropes in two 'gengzi years': 1900 and 2020. (A 'gengzi year' 庚子年 occurs every thirty-seven years in the traditional sixty-year lunar calendrical cycle. In modern times, and in the popular imagination, 'gengzi years' are associated with disaster and hardship: the gengzi year of 1840 coincided with the First Opium War with Britain; 1900 was the year of the Boxer Rebellion, discussed below; and 1960 marked a particularly harrowing period during the Great Famine that followed the Great Leap Forward.)

Nothing new under heaven. The cycles keep coming back, ever more virulent.



The ongoing bane of wolf's blood.

