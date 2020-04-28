Once more on Sinitic *mra and Celtic and Germanic *marko for "horse"
Jessica Hemming, in consultation with Joseph Eska (personal communication), writes:
In the debate about whether Sinitic 'mra' could be a borrowing from an Indo-European language, given that only Celtic and Germanic have horse words in *marko, it may be of use to know that proto-Celtic is now conventionally dated to no earlier than c.1000 BC and proto-Germanic to c.500 BC. These would seem to be too late to be options. Also, the native word for horse in Celtic is *ekwo; nobody is quite sure where *marko came from, although later it became the standard medieval word for horse (especially in the sense of 'war horse' or 'steed' in Middle Welsh).
I checked with one of my CSANA* colleagues, linguist Joe Eska, this morning and he says: 'As you say, *marko- is only known in Celtic and Germanic — though that doesn't mean it wasn't in Tocharian or Indic (though you'd have to say that they were lost in those languages after having loaned to Chinese, not a compelling position to hold). Also, *marko- seems to have been borrowed early in Celtic from some unknown source. It's not attested in Celtiberian — though *ekwo- is — but that could be owing to accident of lack of attestation. So we can't be sure that it was borrowed into proto-Celtic. It may have been after Celtiberian separated from proto-Celtic.' So, this may suggest that the *marko is even later.
*[VHM: Celtic Studies Association of North America]
In the past, I have cited the following Old Sinitic reconstructions from the Wiktionary article on mǎ 馬 ("horse"):
(Zhengzhang): /*mraːʔ/
and added:
Schuessler (2007) /*mrâʔ/
I do not recall previously having taken notice of this etymological note in the Wiktionary article:
"Horse" – from Proto-Sino-Tibetan *k-m-raŋ ~ s-raŋ. The sense of "big" is derived from "horse"; compare the English uses of horse.
Incidentally, Jessica Hemming originally wrote to me in connection with the dating of the invention of stirrups, so if anyone has any information — especially recent scholarship — on this subject, please do not hesitate to add it to the discussion thread.
Laurent Sagart said,
April 28, 2020 @ 8:34 am
In the supplementary material to our recent paper on Sino-Tibetan (https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/suppl/2019/04/30/1817972116.DCSupplemental/pnas.1817972116.sapp.pdf)
we argued that the Chinese word for 'horse' was borrowed from a more westerly Sino-Tibetan language. We think a connection to IE is fanciful.