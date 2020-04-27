« previous post |

In Chinese media, we often encounter exhortations to wénmíng xíngwéi 文明行为 ("civilized behavior"), but in this article, they've really gone over the top in promoting it:

"Běijīng wénmíng cùjìn tiáolì tōngguò tíchàng zhèxiē wénmíng xíngwéi 北京文明促进条例通过 提倡这些文明行为" ("Beijing passes regulations for the advancement of civilization; for the promotion of these [types of] civilized behavior"), people.com (4/24/20)

Just counting wénmíng xíngwéi 文明行为 ("civilized behavior"), this four syllable, two word phrase is mentioned 17 times in this article. If we count only the two syllable word wénmíng 文明 ("civilized; civilization"), it occurs 30 times. I won't mention all of the more than sixty types of civilized behavior that are encouraged or required, but will note only those that are likely related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the proximate cause for the passage of these regulations:

Donate blood for free, donate hematopoietic stem cells, human organs (tissues), and remains

Do not incinerate or throw away funeral memorial items on roads, residential areas and other public areas;



Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing in a public place, and wear a mask when you suffer from infectious respiratory diseases such as influenza

When suffering from infectious diseases, cooperate with relevant inspection, isolation treatment and other measures to provide relevant information truthfully



Not illegally consuming or trading wild animals and their products [VHM: this is the key item]



Other civilized codes of conduct to maintain public health

Comply with various diagnosis and treatment service systems

Respect and cooperate with medical staff



Solve medical disputes through legal channels

(Google translate)



Be civilized! Don't be uncivilized!



Selected reading

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]

Permalink