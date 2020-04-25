« previous post |

Having spent a memorable five weeks at the outstanding summer institute on Indo-European linguistics and archeology held by DOALL (at least that's what we jokingly called it — the Department of Oriental and African Languages and Literatures) of the University of Texas (Austin) in 1990, and with my son and his family living in the Dallas area, I consider myself a sort of honorary Texan. I've been to the state so many times that I've had the opportunity to explore various places that were of particular interest to me. There were none that attracted me more than the towns where Texas German is (or was) spoken, such as Fredericksburg and New Braunfels.

The leading authority on the subject of Texas German is Hans Boas, who is featured in the above video starting at 1:13. When I took one look at his name, I could not help but wonder whether he is related to Franz Boas (1858-1942). I asked a lot of colleagues, but nobody seemed to be certain, so, after a couple of days, I wrote to Hans and asked him directly. Here's how he replied to me:

No, I am not related to Franz, despite my last name.

But I share many of Franz Boas' views on language and culture and the name definitely is a great conversation opener at conferences and social gathering with linguists and anthropologists around the world.

Further, as Hans explained in a colorful reply to Brian Joseph:

If I were a mathematician or a pharmacy person, no one would care. But luck would have it that I'm in linguistics. But I'm not related to Franz. Even though it would make a great tag line going back to Saturday Night Live: "I'm Hans and I'm Franz, and we're here to pump you up with some phonemes."

Hans is associate professor of Germanic studies at UT-A. He was awarded the 2011 Leonard Bloomfield Book Award from the Linguistic Society of America for his monograph titled The Life and Death of Texas German. Texas German is a unique fusion of English and 19th-century German. The book includes an in-depth analysis of Boas' Texas German Dialect Project, an online digital archive of recordings, as well as transcriptions and translations of interviews with more than 300 Texas German speakers. (Source). Hans serves as the Director of the University of Texas Linguistics Research Center, which was featured in the last post listed in the "Selected readings" section below (please support the UT LRC, everybody!).

