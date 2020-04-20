Chinese is the paragon of an 'isolating' language, with lexical tones, simple syllable structure, and no inflectional morphology. Things were not always so; Old Chinese (OChi., circa 1300-100 BCE) maintained remnants of once rich morphology, had complex consonant clusters, and no tones (Baxter & Sagart 2014). In 602, when Lu Fayan published a work systematically recording the pronunciations of his day, Middle Chinese (MChi.) was recognizably a form of Chinese as known today, with simple consonants, complex diphthongs, and tones. Consider the word written 華 'China'; today's huá is close to MChi. hwae, but OChi. *N-qwhʕra is altogether different. How did this radical transformation take place? The phonology of the Han dynasty (206 BCE-220 CE, the period in which Old Chinese trans- formed into Middle Chinese, holds the answer. The Han dynasty was the first enduring empire in Chinese history, and among the most formative periods for Chinese thought and literature. At this time, the Confucian cultural milieu accompanying classical scholarship thrived. The Confucian classics themselves were edited and (literally) set in stone, while poetry and belletristic prose flourished. During the Han, there also was unprecedented exposure to and influences from foreign cultures, from grapes to backgammon, with Buddhism standing out as the period's most abiding foreign influence.

This project will produce a Handbook of Han Chinese Phonology, modeled on Baxter's Handbook of Old Chinese Phonology (1992) and intended to supersede the existing monograph length studies of Han phonology (in particular Luo & Zhou 1958, and Coblin 1983). We supplement traditional philological methods with network theoretic tools in the study of all relevant primary sources, viz. rhyming literary works and Buddhist texts containing Indic loanwords, including examples of both never before studied by linguists. Our Handbook will not only synthesize the existing knowledge of sound change in this period, but by applying state-of-the-art network analysis to the linguistic data found in a robust corpus of texts that includes newly unearthed sources, we will pinpoint the time, place, and social milieu of known changes (such as 'vowel warping', Schuessler 2006), adjudicate controversial proposal (such as the reconstruction of *-r, Starostin 1989: 399-401), and provide the most rigorous discussion so far of dialectal and sociolectal variation in the Han period (Baxter and Sagart 2014: 112- 115, 319). In particular, comparing the rhyming data and Buddhist transcription will reveal the language systems of two distinct sociolinguistic communities (Buddhist and non-Buddhist). Our findings will benefit Sinology, by providing benchmarks against which to date (and authenticate) of received. We intend to test plausibility of the traditional attributions given to texts in the Wénxuǎn 文選 as well as giving a linguistic perspective on Hunter's (2017) controversial claim that the Analects of Confucius are a Han period composition. The network analysis techniques also offer a methodological advancement for linguistics and can be used in the study of any language with a tradition of rhyming as technique of literary ornamentation.