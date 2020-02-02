« previous post |

One of today's Super Bowl commercials features Boston r-lessness:





Chris Evans, John Krasinski, and Rachel Dratch are all from the Boston area, and David "Big Papi" Ortiz played 14 seasons for the Red Sox.

Obviously some advertising creative came up with this idea because "pahk the cah" is part of the standard caricature of Boston accent.

To finish it off, the last 8 seconds feature the six-note musical hook from The Standell's 1966 song "Dirty Water"", whose refrain is "Boston, you're my home.

Compare the impact of a more informative presentation:

Another linguistically-relevant Super Bowl commercial this year features the imaginary historical forebears of Alexa.

Update: I can't think of another advertisement centered on a lexical dialect stereotype — here "park the car" — but there must be some.

