Super Bowl Dialectology
One of today's Super Bowl commercials features Boston r-lessness:
Chris Evans, John Krasinski, and Rachel Dratch are all from the Boston area, and David "Big Papi" Ortiz played 14 seasons for the Red Sox.
Obviously some advertising creative came up with this idea because "pahk the cah" is part of the standard caricature of Boston accent.
To finish it off, the last 8 seconds feature the six-note musical hook from The Standell's 1966 song "Dirty Water"", whose refrain is "Boston, you're my home.
Compare the impact of a more informative presentation:
Another linguistically-relevant Super Bowl commercial this year features the imaginary historical forebears of Alexa.
Update: I can't think of another advertisement centered on a lexical dialect stereotype — here "park the car" — but there must be some.
Mark Metcalf said,
February 2, 2020 @ 8:04 am
As part of his routine, bilingual Beijing-based comedian Jesse Appell (and Boston native) discusses his joy at discovering where all of those missing "R" sounds went:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSh2KdiNuzs
(routine starts at about 30 seconds)
Vance Koven said,
February 2, 2020 @ 10:46 am
Today's Boston Globe has an article about this ad, with considerable attention to the regional use of "wicked" as an adverb modifying an adjective, and whether, in its colloquial intensifier sense, it can be used as an adjective in its own right to modify a noun (as the ad apparently does) or stand alone ("Wicked!").
In addition, to us locals there are (reportedly; obviously I haven't seen the ad itself, and am not likely to do so) other snicker-worthy elements to the ad, such as setting this festival of arlessness in the South End of Boston, a trendy neighborhood where one is highly unlikely to hear that sort of talk, and the supposed "easter egg" glimpse of a bumper sticker reading "I love (or maybe heart) Dorchester," when every such sticker I've ever seen refers not to Dorchester but to "Dot" (for "Dotchesta").
Vance Koven said,
February 2, 2020 @ 10:49 am
Sorry, just noticed that you had included the video in the post. So yiah, ovah the top.
Andrew Usher said,
February 2, 2020 @ 12:01 pm
'Tawp', surely, for those not from the region …
Stephen Hart said,
February 2, 2020 @ 12:16 pm
On "wicked":
"Dubbed "Wicked Fast"[1] by the Product Manager, Frank Casanova – who came to Apple from Apollo Computer in Boston, Massachusetts, where the Boston term "wicked" is commonly used to denote anything extreme – the IIfx…"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Macintosh_IIfx
"Wicked fast" is still used by journalists in describing Apple equipment.