Brain Brian
« previous post |
Alan Kennedy, a dealer of Oriental art based in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles, who was a student of the polymath Schuyler Van Rensselaer Cammann (1912-1991; "Ki" to his friends and acquaintances) at Penn half a century ago, and who is a regular reader of Language Log, sent me this message:
My reply to Alan:
Hah, that's an appropriate transposition!
I asked Brian about that, and here's his reply:
It happened a lot in Afghanistan. But now it happens here as well! I get the impression that the name is more commonly used in England, and many Americans are unfamiliar with it. Do you think that could be the reason?
To which I replied:
Could be, Brain.
And we also have the spelling "Bryan", so I'm often unsure whether to write "Brian" or "Bryan".
gene hill said,
January 22, 2020 @ 4:44 pm
But not a Spoonerism?