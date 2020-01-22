« previous post |

Alan Kennedy, a dealer of Oriental art based in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles, who was a student of the polymath Schuyler Van Rensselaer Cammann (1912-1991; "Ki" to his friends and acquaintances) at Penn half a century ago, and who is a regular reader of Language Log, sent me this message:

I see a comment from Brian Spooner, and had no idea that he was still at Penn. Decades ago, one of his students told me that he was sometimes called Brain in Afghanistan. Apparently someone there had transposed the 'a' and the 'i' in writing his name.

My reply to Alan:

Hah, that's an appropriate transposition!

I asked Brian about that, and here's his reply:

It happened a lot in Afghanistan. But now it happens here as well! I get the impression that the name is more commonly used in England, and many Americans are unfamiliar with it. Do you think that could be the reason?

To which I replied:

Could be, Brain.

And we also have the spelling "Bryan", so I'm often unsure whether to write "Brian" or "Bryan".

