If you listened to the U.S. Senate proceedings yesterday, you may have been puzzled — as I was — by Jay Sekulow's discussion of "lawyer lawsuits":

And by the way,

lawyer lawsuits?

lawyer lawsuits?

We're talking about the impeachment of a president of the United States,

duly elected.

And the members,

the managers,

are complaining about

lawyer lawsuits?

The consitution allows

lawyer lawsuits.

It's disrespecting the constitution of the United States

to even say that in this chamber —

lawyer lawsuits!

Several news stories later explained the mystery, e.g. "An embarrassing moment for Trump's legal team", WaPo 1/21/2020:

Appearing shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern time on the Senate floor, Trump's longtime personal lawyer Jay Sekulow offered an indignant rebuke of the Democrats' impeachment managers. What he was so incensed about: that they had allegedly referred to "lawyer lawsuits" in prosecuting the case against Trump. […]

Sekulow added that it was "a dangerous moment for America when an impeachment of a president of the United States is being rushed through because of lawyer lawsuits. The Constitution allows it, if necessary. The Constitution demands it, if necessary."

There was one problem: Sekulow was referring to a quote that doesn't appear to exist. He appeared to have badly misunderstood what one of the Democratic impeachment managers said.

Shortly prior, Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) laid out her case against Trump. In the course of it, she referred to "FOIA lawsuits" — not "lawyer lawsuits" — referring to the Freedom of Information Act.

Here's the relevant piece of Sekulow's testimony — the excerpt above starts at 2:52:

The cited story notes that the misunderstanding is even odder given the full context of Demings' remarks:

And it wasn't just one wayward acronym that could explain the misunderstanding; Demings's remarks repeatedly referenced the law.

"The president's lawyers may suggest that the House should sought — that this House should have sought these materials in court, or awaited further lawsuits under the Freedom of Information Act, a.k.a. FOIA lawsuits," Demings said. "Any such suggestion is meritless."

Apparently the White House is not admitting any error:

What's even more remarkable about the flap is that the White House actually stood by Sekulow's allegation. Asked about the remark by reporters later in the night, White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland reportedly walked away, only to return a while later — apparently after checking? — and suggest that Sekulow had not erred.

"When you read the transcript, it says 'lawyer lawsuit,' " he said.

This appears to be false, unless he means a transcript of Mr. Sekulow's remarks:

It's not clear to what transcript Ueland is referring, but the Federal Document Clearing House transcript includes no references to "lawyer lawsuits" besides Sekulow's. And video of Demings's remarks are clear that she did, in fact, say "FOIA lawsuits" both times. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) also referred to "FOIA lawsuits" shortly before 2 p.m. — hours before Sekulow's retort. There are no other references in the transcript to "lawsuits" that could even have been reasonably mistaken for "lawyer lawsuits."

