[This is a guest post by Gábor Ugray]

Back in 2018 your post Pinyin for phonetic annotation planted an idea in my head that I've been gradually expanding ever since. I am now at a stage where I routinely create annotated Chinese text for myself; this (pdf) is what one such document looks like.

The tricky part is obtaining the automatic Pinyin annotations, and that is a very neglected area of Chinese language processing. I am using a mix of Google MT and Key5. (I only learned about Key5 from your post; it is one of the internet's best-hidden treasures.) Both of these tools produce their own, different set of errors.

I decided it was time to properly and methodically evaluate these two tools. I wrote up my findings in a fairly dense text here: Is automatic Pinyin transcription feasible? I tested Google MT and Key5. For a shorter-than-short TL;DR you can directly look at the visual evaluations of Google and Key5.

