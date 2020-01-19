« previous post |

Several people have emailed me to point out an apparent malapropism in a CBS News online headline: Melissa Quinn, "Nadler calls White House's impeachment rebuttal 'errant nonsense'", Face the Nation, 1/19/2020. In current usage, this should probably be "arrant nonsense".

But curiously, arrant and errant are the historically the same word, with an interesting and tangled history.

The OED gives this etymology for arrant:

A variant of errant adj., 'wandering, vagrant, vagabond,' which from its frequent use in such expressions as arrant thief , became an intensive, 'thorough, notorious, downright,' especially, from its original associations, with opprobrious names. For the vowel-change compare arrand = errand , Harry = Herry , Henry , far n. = earlier fer, etc.

The OED's account of the word's semantic drift:

1. Wandering, itinerant, vagrant; esp. in knight arrant, bailiff arrant; in which the etymological errant adj. is now alone used.

2. In thief errant, arrant thief [= robber] originally an outlawed robber roving about the country, a freebooter, bandit, highwayman; hence, a public, notorious, professed robber, a 'common thief,' an undisguised, manifest, out-and-out thief.

3.a. Hence: Notorious, manifest, downright, thorough-paced, unmitigated. Extended from thief to traitor, knave, rebel, coward, usurer; after 1575 widely used as an opprobrious intensive, with fool, dunce, ass, idiot, hypocrite, Pharisee, Papist, Puritan, infidel, atheist, blasphemer, and so on through the whole vocabulary of abuse.

b. transferred of things, i.e. opprobrious deeds and qualities, theft, presumption, lie, device, etc.

