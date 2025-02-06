« previous post |

敦煌学大辞典第二版全新发布了！

New second edition of Dictionary of Dunhuang Studies!

敦煌学不可或缺的工具

Indispensable tool for #DunhuangStudies

郝春文 主编

70%词条已修订了

词汇量：241万 ➡️ 400万

词条数：5,000 ➡️ 12,000 pic.twitter.com/vYLaYQAHgL — Neil Schmid 史瀚文 (@DNeilSchmid) January 15, 2025

This is the revised 2nd ed.

Shanghai Lexicography Publishing House, 2024.

Editor in chief Hao Chunwen 郝春文.

It's interesting that they gave the romanized title rather than an English version.

Selected readings

"A medieval Dunhuang man" (7/17/23)

"Acquiring literacy in medieval Dunhuang" (2/20/21)

"Used to be a bun" (7/11/23 — Despite the jocular title, the comments to this post are full of valuable information about Dunhuangology: historical novel by the Japanese novelist Yasushi Inoue called 敦煌 (“Tun-Huang,” in the English translation by Jean Oda Moy); Fujieda Akira, Dunhuang mss, history of Dunhuang; Hiroshi Kumamoto, Khotanese and other pre-modern Iranian languages; Nikita Kuzmin, Tangut inscriptions in and around Dunhuang; Denis Mair, 高尔泰 Gao Ertai.

Victor Mair, "Reflections on the Origins of the Modern Standard Mandarin Place-Name 'Dunhuang' — With an Added Note on the Identity of the Modern Uighur Place-Name 'Turpan'", in Li Zheng, et al., eds., Ji Xianlin Jiaoshou bashi huadan jinian lunwenji (Papers in Honour of Prof. Dr. Ji Xianlin on the Occasion of His 80th Birthday) (Nanchang: Jiangxi People's Press, 1991), vol. 2, pp. 901-954 (very long and detailed study).

(Nanchang: Jiangxi People's Press, 1991), vol. 2, pp. 901-954 (very long and detailed study). Victor H. Mair, "Lay Students and the Making of Written Vernacular Narrative: An Inventory of Tun-huang Manuscripts", Chinoperl Papers 10 (1981), 5–96.

