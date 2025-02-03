« previous post |

Two colleagues noticed that the PRC government often rebukes other countries for lacking sincerity, and they asked me if Chinese had a different understanding of sincerity that permitted / encouraged them to do so. "Sincerity" is so front and center in Chinese negotiations with other nations that one soon comes to realize, if you want smooth relations with the PRC, you must needs demonstrate to the Chinese representatives that you are utterly sincere, i.e., that you are willing to do exactly what they want you to do. Anything less opens you to the charge of being insincere.

My colleagues asked me if there is something special about the Chinese conception of sincerity, i.e., does it have special Chinese characteristics" (jùyǒu Zhòngguó tèsè 具有中国特色)? Just as it is an article of faith for the CCP that socialism in China comes with special characteristics (Zhōngguó tèsè shèhuì zhǔyì 中国特色社会主义).

I will say two things about the meaning of "sincere" in China.

First, it has an extraordinarily wide range of definitional translations in Chinese (30 by this count):

—–

zhēnchéng 真誠 ​

genuine

sincere

true

愊 ​ melancholy

sincere bì

惻惻 ​ earnest

grieved

sincere

sorrowful cècè

諶 ​ faithful

sincere chén

誠 ​ honest

sincere chéng

誠懇 ​ expansive

hearty

sincere chéngkěn

誠摯 ​ cordial

sincere chéngzhì

赤 ​ bare

loyal

red

scarlet

sincere

single-hearted chì

亶 ​ sincere dǎn

篤 ​ earnest

faithful

honest

reliable

serious

sincere dǔ

敦 ​ honest

kind-hearted

sincere dūn

懇 ​ earnest

sincere kěn

懇切 ​ earnest

sincere kěnqiè

悾 ​ simple-minded

sincere kōng

悃 ​ sincere kǔn

樸實 ​ guileless

honest

plain

simple

sincere

genuine

unadorned

pǔshí

虔 ​ devout

pious

sincere qián

虔誠 ​ sincere qiánchéng

熱誠 ​ cordial

sincere rèchéng

實心 ​ honest

sincere

solid shíxīn

塽快 ​ agreeable

blunt

candid

cheerful

cheery

sincere shuǎngkuài

塽直 ​ frank

sincere

straightforward shuǎngzhí

恂 ​ earnest

frank

genuine

heartfelt

honest

sincere xún

yóuzhōng 由衷 ​ heartfelt

sincere

愿 ​ sincere

willing yuàn

慥 ​ sincere

unfeigned zào

zhēnshuài 真率 ​ sincere

straightforward

unaffected

真心 ​ heartfelt

sincere

whole-hearted zhēnxīn

真摯 ​ cordial

sincere zhēnzhì

至誠 ​ sincere

straightforward —– zhìchéng

Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy Second, as chéng 誠, the notion of "sincere / sincerity" has a long, deep, solid tradition in Chinese philosophy, especially in late medieval neo-Confucianism. See " Neo-Confucian Philosophy " in Han Yu’s (768-824) friend Li Ao (772-841) shared similar views and wrote a highly influential essay on human nature that sounded more of the philosophic themes that would dominate the Song Neo-Confucian revival. While Li’s vision of the self might be a bit too quiescent for the tastes of the more activist Song literati, it still captured the tone of the philosophical revival: Therefore it is sincerity that the sage takes as his nature, absolutely still and without movement, vast and great, clear and bright, shining on Heaven and Earth. When stimulated he can then penetrate all things in the world. In act or in rest, in speech or silence, he always remains in the ultimate. It is returning to his true nature that the worthy man follows without ceasing. If he follows it without ceasing he is enabled to get back to the source (Barrett 1992: 102). 11. Cheng or sincerity, genuineness and the self-actualization of the moral virtues such that one achieves a morally harmonious life via various forms of xiushen or self-cultivation by means of such praxis as jing mindfulness or attentiveness; this praxis is the “how” of the moral self-cultivation of the five constant virtues. cheng is also translated as "self-actualization" (of the heart-mind) and "integrity" I conclude that 21st-century CCP exegetes make of "sincere / sincerity / chéng 誠" what they will, i.e., what they need it to be for political purposes. There's nothing particular innate about "chéng 誠" that differentiates it from its lexical counterpart, "sincere / sincerity", in English.

