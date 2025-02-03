Sincerity

February 3, 2025 @ 9:43 am

Two colleagues noticed that the PRC government often rebukes other countries for lacking sincerity, and they asked me if Chinese had a different understanding of sincerity that permitted / encouraged them to do so.  "Sincerity" is so front and center in Chinese negotiations with other nations that one soon comes to realize, if you want smooth relations with the PRC, you must needs demonstrate to the Chinese representatives that you are utterly sincere, i.e., that you are willing to do exactly what they want you to do.  Anything less opens you to the charge of being insincere.

My colleagues asked me if there is something special about the Chinese conception of sincerity, i.e., does it have special Chinese characteristics" (jùyǒu Zhòngguó tèsè 具有中国特色)?  Just as it is an article of faith for the CCP that socialism in China comes with special characteristics (Zhōngguó tèsè shèhuì zhǔyì 中国特色社会主义).

I will say two things about the meaning of "sincere" in China.

First, it has an extraordinarily wide range of definitional translations in Chinese (30 by this count):

zhēnchéng 真誠  ​

  • genuine
  • sincere
  • true
  • melancholy
  • sincere
cècè 惻惻
  • earnest
  • grieved
  • sincere
  • sorrowful
chén
  • faithful
  • sincere
chéng
  • honest
  • sincere
chéngkěn 誠懇
  • expansive
  • hearty
  • sincere
chéngzhì 誠摯
  • cordial
  • sincere
chì
  • bare
  • loyal
  • red
  • scarlet
  • sincere
  • single-hearted
dǎn
  • sincere
  • earnest
  • faithful
  • honest
  • reliable
  • serious
  • sincere
dūn
  • honest
  • kind-hearted
  • sincere
kěn
  • earnest
  • sincere
kěnqiè 懇切
  • earnest
  • sincere
kōng
  • simple-minded
  • sincere
kǔn
  • sincere
pǔshí 樸實
  • guileless
  • honest
  • plain
  • simple
  • sincere
  • genuine
  • unadorned
qián
  • devout
  • pious
  • sincere
qiánchéng 虔誠
  • sincere
rèchéng 熱誠
  • cordial
  • sincere
shíxīn 實心
  • honest
  • sincere
  • solid
shuǎngkuài 塽快
  • agreeable
  • blunt
  • candid
  • cheerful
  • cheery
  • sincere
shuǎngzhí 塽直
  • frank
  • sincere
  • straightforward
xún
  • earnest
  • frank
  • genuine
  • heartfelt
  • honest
  • sincere
yóuzhōng 由衷
  • heartfelt
  • sincere
yuàn
  • sincere
  • willing
zào
  • sincere
  • unfeigned
zhēnshuài 真率
  • sincere
  • straightforward
  • unaffected
zhēnxīn 真心
  • heartfelt
  • sincere
  • whole-hearted
zhēnzhì 真摯
  • cordial
  • sincere
zhìchéng 至誠
  • sincere
  • straightforward

Second, as chéng 誠, the notion of "sincere / sincerity" has a long, deep, solid tradition in Chinese philosophy, especially in late medieval neo-Confucianism.  See "Neo-Confucian Philosophy" in Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy

Han Yu’s (768-824) friend Li Ao (772-841) shared similar views and wrote a highly influential essay on human nature that sounded more of the philosophic themes that would dominate the Song Neo-Confucian revival. While Li’s vision of the self might be a bit too quiescent for the tastes of the more activist Song literati, it still captured the tone of the philosophical revival:

Therefore it is sincerity that the sage takes as his nature, absolutely still and without movement, vast and great, clear and bright, shining on Heaven and Earth. When stimulated he can then penetrate all things in the world. In act or in rest, in speech or silence, he always remains in the ultimate. It is returning to his true nature that the worthy man follows without ceasing. If he follows it without ceasing he is enabled to get back to the source (Barrett 1992: 102).

11. Cheng or sincerity, genuineness and the self-actualization of the moral virtues such that one achieves a morally harmonious life via various forms of xiushen or self-cultivation by means of such praxis as jing mindfulness or attentiveness; this praxis is the “how” of the moral self-cultivation of the five constant virtues.

        cheng is also translated as "self-actualization" (of the heart-mind) and "integrity"
 
I conclude that 21st-century CCP exegetes make of "sincere / sincerity / chéng 誠" what they will, i.e., what they need it to be for political purposes.  There's nothing particular innate about "chéng 誠" that differentiates it from its lexical counterpart, "sincere / sincerity", in English.
 
 
Selected readings
 

  1. bks said,

    February 3, 2025 @ 10:17 am

    "This, above all: to thine own self be true" (said by Polonius in Hamlet, act 1, scene 3)

