Trump as brass
Trombone, specifically:
Donald Trump's 'Eating The Dogs' transcribed for trombone. pic.twitter.com/UpK4hNjNuR
— The Jase (@jasemonkey) September 11, 2024
For those people asking for a fretless bass version… pic.twitter.com/xBCpSZoNZz
— The Jase (@jasemonkey) September 11, 2024
Some relevant past posts:
"Poem in the key of what", 10/9/2006
"More on pitch and time intervals in speech", 10/15/2006
"'An essay towards establishing the melody and measure of speech'", 3/20/2016
"Trump's prosody", 8/8/2016
"Trumpchant in B flat", 10/2/2016
"Blues in Moore flat", 12/15/2017
"Emergency in B flat", 2/17/2019
"Dinosaur intonation", 8/28/2021
"Hummed 'I don't know'", 8/29/2021
"More 'I don't know'", 8/31/2021
AntC said,
September 15, 2024 @ 8:00 am
For (political) balance, presumably Kamala's utterances can also be rendered as a tone-row?