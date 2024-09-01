« previous post |

From the menu of a Chinese restaurant in Eden Prairie, MN:

Because they are printed in black against a dark background, it is difficult to read the Chinese characters for the name of the dish, which are right below the English name:

sūzhà xièjiǎo

蘇炸蟹腳

"crispy fried crab legs"

It's actually worse than you thought.

First of all, the literal name of the dish is

"crispy fried crab horns"

The confusion between "legs" and "horns" is due to the perfect homophony between jiǎo 角 ("horn"), the shape of the appetizer, and jiǎo 腳 ("leg"), its most distinctive ingredient. Other ingredients are wonton wrapper, cream cheese, scallions, and garlic. The "crab legs" may come by way of genuine crab meat or imitation crab meat.

You can't see the whole name of the dish more clearly as printed in white to the left on the menu, but the last character is unmistakably jiǎo 腳 ("leg"), which is technically wrong, because it should be jiǎo 角 ("horn").

More remarkable still is the fact that the last six letters of the white printing of the English name to the left indicates the correct spelling: Rangoons, though the singular "Rangoon" would be even more idiomatically correct.

Crab Rangoon, sometimes called crab puffs, crab rangoon puffs, cheese wontons, or cream cheese rangoons, are filled crisp dumpling appetizers served primarily in American Chinese restaurants.

The filling is made with a combination of cream cheese, crab meat or imitation crab meat, scallions or onion, garlic, and other flavorings. A small amount of the filling is wrapped in each wonton wrapper. The dumpling is then shaped by either folding the wrapper over into a triangle, by creating a four-pointed star, by gathering it up into a flower or purse shape, or by twisting it into the traditional wonton shape.

The appetizers are cooked to crispness by deep-frying in vegetable oil or by baking. They can be served hot or cold. In North America, crab rangoon is often served with a sauce for dipping such as soy sauce, plum sauce, duck sauce, sweet and sour sauce, or a hot mustard sauce.

So Crab Rangoon is as Chinese American as chop suey, Chun King or La Choy Chow Mein crispy noodles in a can, General Tso's chicken, and, of course, fortune cookies!! Whoever heard of true Chinese cooking with (Philadelphia!) cream cheese.

But where did it get its odd name, Crab Rangoon?

Crab rangoon was on the menu of the "Polynesian-style" restaurant Trader Vic's in Beverly Hills in 1955 and in San Francisco since at least 1956. Although the appetizer has the name of the Burmese city of Rangoon, now known by Burmese as 'Yangon', the dish was probably invented in the United States by Chinese-American chef Joe Young working under Victor Bergeron, founder of Trader Vic's. A "Rangoon crab a la Jack" was mentioned as a dish at a Hawaiian-style party in 1952 but without further detail and so may or may not be the same thing.

Although cream cheese was a staple of 1940s and 1950s American cuisine, it is not found in Chinese or Burmese cuisine.

They may be referred to as crab puffs, crab pillows, crab cheese wontons, or cheese wontons.

(source — also for the above quotation)

I think the "rangoon" part of the name is an attempt to make the appetizer seem Asian-exotic, and that it perhaps morphed away from "wonton". Just a guess, as wild as the dish itself.

Selected readings

