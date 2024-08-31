« previous post | next post »

Just published is a volume edited by David Holm, Vernacular Chinese-Character Manuscripts from East and Southeast Asia (De Gruyter), in their Studies in Manuscript Cultures series.

The book has chapters on Hokkien, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Yao, Zhuang, and other Tai-speakers who use Chinese-based vernacular scripts.

Previously announced on Language Log here

Sino-Iranian and Sino-Arabian Relations in Late Antiquity: China and the Parthians, Sasanians, and Arabs in the First Millennium, which I had previously announced It is always cause for celebration when a significant book on a specialized research topic is made available open access. The same is true of Jeffrey Kotyk's, which I had previously announced here , and is now available open access at the Brill website here

Selected readings

Permalink