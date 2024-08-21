« previous post |

[This is a guest post from Mok Ling.]

Hainanese is rather atypical of Southern Min (閩南) languages, with lots of innovations and retentions not seen in other varieties in the region: it has, for example, implosive consonants (which it shares with Vietnamese), as well as glottal-final 上聲 (a retention from Old Chinese).



The atypical feature I've found most mysterious is the tendency to pronounce the Middle Chinese 去 tone as 陰平. I haven't managed to find a consistent pattern in the words affected by this tonal shift.



Just for context: I unfortunately do not know which part of the island my grandparents are from. I was told ethnic tensions within the Chinese community in the island of Tanjung Pinang (where they eventually settled) discouraged them from transmitting any kind of information about this to their children. Looking at phonetic data compiled online (from the dialect dictionary kaom.net as well as recordings of Hainanese), it seems that our family lect most resembles Qionghainese (瓊海話).

Here are some examples of the 去-平 change, transcribed from my own speech (these are arranged in no particular order):

話 ("language") ʔiɛ²⁴

畫 ("to draw") iɛ²⁴

花 ("flower") ʔɦiɛ²⁴

號 ("number") ʔɦɔ²⁴

步 ("step") ʔɓɔu²⁴

命 ("life; destiny") mia²⁴

利 ("sharp") lai²⁴

利 (only in 利用) li²⁴

用 ("use", only as a noun) iɔŋ²⁴

二 ("2", as a cardinal and seemingly only word-initially) ʔɗzi²⁴

共 ("and") ka²⁴*

弄 ("to joke") laŋ²⁴

賣 ("to sell") ʔɓɔi²⁴

*As for 共, my mother taught me very carefully to read it as gōng in Mandarin rather than gòng. I thought it had to have been dialectal influence, but 趙元任 Chao Yuen-ren's 1962 article "What is Correct Chinese" shows that I wasn't alone in being taught this antiquated pronunciation.

[end of guest post]

VHM: I myself remember very clearly being taught to say gongheguo 共和國 ("republic") and gongchandang 共產黨 (Communist Party) with the first syllable of each being in the first tone, then being surprised later when the PRC started pushing fourth tone for those first syllables. This sort of thing happened with many other words as well, with, for example, xingqi 星期 ("week"), which I had been taught as first tone followed by second tone, becoming two first tones.

Selected readings

Permalink