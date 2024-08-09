« previous post |

A Language Log reader asked:

I’m curious, do griffin motifs (creatures with four legs but beak) appear in China at a known date? do you think the imagery dispersed from the East, i.e., from Scythia and Asia westward to the Mediterranean or vice versa, from the West to the East?

Since we have often discussed language spreads of the Scythians and other nomadic groups of Central, Inner, and Southwest Asia, I believe it is a worthy topic to pursue the transmission of art motifs associated with these groups across the Eurasian expanse. Consequently, I asked Petya Andreeva, who is a specialist on this type of nomadic art, what her response to this question would be. She replied (note especially the last two sentences):

While no definitive trajectory has been agreed upon, I would say transmission certainly happened from the Iranian plateau – actually without a doubt. We see griffins on cylinder seals from Uruk, very early on, then we see them with great frequency at Ziwiye. It is worth noting that they also dominate the Urartian repertoire – I spent a lot of time at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara last summer, and noticed they are present in some reliefs and on smaller scale objects. Then they permeate the Luristan culture very noticeably, and it is from the Iranian realm that the Scythians – many later captured by Darius [king of the Achaemenid Empire]- might have transmitted the motif. No doubt the intrusion into Chinese material culture happened from Iran. We start to see some creatures resembling griffins in the Eastern Zhou when nomadic contact is quite tangible in China.

See Petya Andreeva, Fantastic Fauna from China to Crimea: Image-Making in Eurasian Nomadic Societies, 700 BCE-500 CE (Edinburgh: University Press, 2024).

Selected readings

[Thanks to Adrienne Mayor]

