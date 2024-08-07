« previous post |

Jeffrey L. Schwartz (cf. "Durian pizza" [10/18/19]) posted this photo on Facebook, showing a midtown Manhattan Asian fusion restaurant called Phoshime:

Since it's a "Vietnamese kitchen & sushi bar," the name would seem to be a blend of "pho" and "sashimi." But what explains the final "e"? Is this also intended to be a pun in Japanese? Does it have anything to do with 節目 "fùshímé", meaning "turning point, critical juncture"?

I was just flailing about like that, even thinking that somehow "phoshi" might reflect "sushi", but then what becomes of the "me"?

The name "Phoshime" was driving me nuts for awhile, but I finally figured it out when I realized that "shime" is an important term in Japanese foodways.

"What is Shime often referred to in Japanese food?", by aki, Kodawari Times (3/18/23)

Written in kanji, it is “締め”. Sometimes it is written with a simplified kanji, “〆”. I think that it derives from the verb "shimeru" ("close; shut; tie"), though that should be confirmed by Japanese specialists.

Basically it means a last dish added to something more major / substantial you were eating or drinking beforehand, such as rice or noodles put in the soup that remains after you've had a long nabe (hot pot) meal. Or you go to a shop for a light snack after you've been consuming heavier things earlier in the evening.

So "Phoshime" < pho + shime.

I think so.

Selected readings

[h.t. Ben Zimmer]

Permalink