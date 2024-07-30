« previous post |

I've eaten a lot of muxu beef / pork / chicken / shrimp in my day, and I love the combination of meat strips, black "wood ear" fungus, scrambled eggs, daylily, and cucumber served wrapped in a thin, soft pancake. Usually I'm compulsive about knowing the meaning of the names of dishes that I eat, but muxu has always defeated me. I'm not even sure how to pronounce the name (it's also transcribed as moo shu, mushu, and mooshi) nor how to write it in characters (variants include completely unrelated 木须, 木樨, etc.).

When I first encountered the dish decades ago, I spent a fair amount of time trying to unravel the jumbled meanings, pronunciations, and written forms of the name. However, since I was getting nowhere fast, I soon gave up on those investigations (in the days before the internet and search engines, things were much harder to figure out). Then I spent so many years wandering around overseas, and I simply didn't encounter muxu for a long time.

Recently, however, my zest for all kinds of Chinese recipes has been reignited, partly because some of my many Chinese students are good cooks and partly because my favorite Chinese restaurant, Sang Kee, right across the street from Penn's Van Pelt Library, has such a vast repertoire of delicious dishes that I go there often and have tried many of them. Sometimes, as I scan the capacious, copious menu looking over the scores of items available there, I subliminally notice the absence of muxu. When I ask the waiters and the laoban, they always say "We don't have it", even though they sometimes make special dishes at my request, such as new ones that contain dòuchǐ 豆豉 ("fermented black beans"). Maybe the powers that be at Sang Kee do not think it's a sufficiently authentic Chinese dish! So I started scouting among the hundreds of Chinese restaurants in the Philadelphia area for muxu, and have found quite a few that supposedly serve it, including two right in the little town of Swarthmore where I live.

Before I located a place where I can eat muxu regularly again, I started to think about the many enigmas swirling around its names. So I wrote to one of my students, Zihan Guo, who is a scholar of Chinese cuisine:

Lately I've been having a longing for some good muxu rou [the last word just means "meat"]. Sang Kee doesn't have it, and I don't know where to go to get it.

Be that as it may, since I'm an incorrigible language maven, while dreaming of muxu rou I couldn't help but think of the linguistics of that odd-sounding name with several very different orthographies and a vexing semantic / etymological problem: did the flower get its name from the appearance of scrambled eggs, or vice versa?

Here are some etymological notes on the name from Wiktionary:

From the flower of the plant 木樨 (mùxī, “sweet osmanthus”), due to a similar appearance.

Qing-dynasty official and writer Liang Gongchen recorded the following in his Scribbled Notes on the Gardens of the North and East, 3:

In shops of northern China, people stir-fry meat with eggs and call the dish “muxi pork”, because of its mottled yellow appearance.

The pronunciation is due to assimilation of vowel roundness.

Zihan replied:

If I recall correctly, the first time I ever had muxu rou was with my parents at a Chinese restaurant near Yellowstone, a few years ago. For some time I had thought that it was an invention of Chinese Americans. Since it is a northern specialty, it is understandable that I — a southerner — would not have known of its existence before then.

There are actually three names associated with this dish. It seems that 苜蓿 and 木樨 are two different plants, but 木须 does not designate anything. Knowledge about the yellow flowers must have predated the actual dish. 史記·大宛列傳 * already mentions the existence and cultivation of 苜蓿**, supposedly brought back by Han *** envoys from Dayuan*** * in Central Asia.

[VHM:

**mùxu (" Medicago ; alfalfa" [excellent for forage] — but there are many different types)

***dynasty name (202 BC–9 AD; 25–220 AD [9–23 AD: Xin])

Yavana or Yona, used in Asia to designate ****"It appears that the name 'Yuan' was simply a transliteration of Sanskrit or Pali , used in Asia to designate Greeks (' Ionians '), so Dayuan meant 'Great Ionians'." ( source )]

Yashe tan chi 木樨* is another name for 桂花**, native to China. The 20c writer Liang Shiqiu 梁實秋 , in one of his prose pieces 雅舍談吃 , once wrote that northerners tend to avoid saying 蛋*** but refer to it indirectly through words like 木樨/芙蓉/鸡子 (this accords with the Qing record referenced in the Wikipedia page you cited). Could it be that 木樨 is too difficult to write down (on the menu?), so was somehow recorded as 木须? Obviously some phonetic assimilation was involved as well.

[VHM:

*mùxī ("Osmanthus", a genus of about thirty species)

**guìhuā ("Osmanthus fragrans") — "Adaptation of 桂 (guì) to distinguish the osmanthus from the 肉桂 (ròuguì, 'cassia; Chinese cinnamon')." (source)

***dàn ("egg") — synonym for "testicle" in many topolects]

Zihan provided a more precise quote from Liang Shiqiu's essay:

黄菜指鸡蛋。北平人常避免说蛋字，因为它不雅，我也不知为什么不雅。“木樨”“芙蓉”“鸡子儿”都是代用词。更进一步“鸡”字也忌讳，往往称为“牲口”。

The "yellow veggie" refers to eggs. People from Beijing often avoid speaking of the word "egg," because it is not decent. I don't know why that is the case.* "Osmanthus," "hibiscus," “chicken eggs [very colloquial]" are all euphemisms. Even the word "chicken" can be tabooed and is often called "draught animal."

[VHM: *see my last note just above, also this post; either Liang Shiqiu was being extremely disingenuous or he was utterly naive and clueless.]]

Before I begin the wrap-up phase of this already long post, let me give a list of ingredients for muxu pork:

marinade



1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp Chinese cooking sherry/wine

1 tsp corn starch

1 egg white

1 tsp vegetable oil

1/2 tsp white pepper powder



sauce



3 cloves garlic

1 scallion

1 tsp soy sauce

1/2 tsp rice vinegar

1/2 tsp white sugar

1/2 tsp white pepper powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp MSG

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tbs water



other ingredients



250 g pork tenderloin

2 eggs

1 medium size cucumber

5 g dried black "wood ear" fungus

15 pieces dried daylily

3 tbs vegetable oil

Made properly with the right ingredients, muxu can be divinely delicious. Made improperly with whatever is at hand, so-called muxu can be a big let down. Here's what happened when I set about systematically trying out some nearby places that claimed to have muxu meat dishes.

The first place I went is named Great Wall. I called my order in: "Do you have muxu pork?" "Yes." "How long will it take?" "10 minutes." The cook was a middle-aged mom, the person at the counter was a teenage girl whose little sister was sitting on a chair nearby — reading a book, mind you, not playing with a digital device. The girl at the counter handed me a paper bag with the muxu pork inside. As you would expect from a small strip mall Chinese restaurant like this one, the food was very hot (temperature wise). There were two pliable, nondescript, unappetizing pancakes and a container with the muxu pork. I opened it up and my face fell. It had strips of hard pork (should be soft), but not one of the other essential ingredients: no black “wood ear” fungus, no eggs, no daylily, and no cucumber! What the devil?! Just generic strips of cabbage, carrots, and other unidentifiable veggies (celery and tiny bits of bell peppers, perhaps).

When I asked the girl at the counter why they didn't include black wood ear fungus, she replied, "We don't serve wood ear fungus in any of our dishes." I questioned, "Why not?" She said, "Americans don't like it." I retorted, "But if you don't include wood ear and egg, then it is not muxu." Without missing a beat, she proclaimed, "This is our take on muxu." That made me smile, because it was such an idiomatic English expression. She was a teenager whose Mandarin was minimal but very au courant with her English, which completely disarmed me.

The second place I went was Bamboo Bistro. I had gone there about 10-15 years ago when they first opened and ordered another of my favorite dishes, Singapore Noodles. It was so horrible (rubbery, dirty broccoli and no sense of how to use curry, among other sins) that I never returned. Now, however, in my urgent need for muxu, plus the fact that I walk right by Bamboo Bistro every day, I thought I'd give them a reprieve. Who knows, maybe they got a new chef.

I went in to inquire. Things didn't look too promising at first. The waitress couldn't speak Mandarin and her English was below minimal (when she said "eggs" I couldn't understand her because I thought she was saying "X"). The female boss had to come out and interpret (the male boss stayed hidden and silent in the back). Her Mandarin was good (she told my that the waitress was Malaysian [maybe she spoke Hokkien, Fuzhou, Teochew, Hainanese, etc., but I didn't have a chance to find out what it was] — later the waitress told me that she doesn't speak any kind of Chinese at all, only Bahasa Malaysia and English), so I could talk to her (the female boss) and was able to place my order.

What Bamboo Bistro served me was much better than Great Wall. It had wood ear fungus for sure, a miniscule amount of scrambled eggs, the pancakes were appetizing, but no daylillies and no cucumbers. Not too bad (they must have changed owners), but I'll still have to go searching for my tampopo-muxu.

I conclude with what Zihan told me when I asked her for suggestions about where to go to get muxu:

It seems like most Chinese restaurants around Swarthmore have it. Bamboo Bistro (you can walk there), Great Wall, Da Chen, etc. 柳记饭馆 in Philly's China Town also has it. I don't know if any is good, but the gist of moo shu, as I understand it, is the art of bricolage.

Indeed!

Permalink