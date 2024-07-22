« previous post |

This has become a hot button issue in recent weeks.

Do we need such a term? What does it signify?

Is there any other kind of Taiwanese?

We have Australian English, British English, and American English; we have Canadian / Quebec French and Belgian French and Louisiana French (I love to hear it), and Swiss French…; Caribbean Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Andean Spanish, Rioplatense Spanish, Canarian Spanish, Central American Spanish, Andalusian Spanish, Mexican Spanish…; Taiwan Mandarin, PRC Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM), Sichuan Mandarin, Northeastern Mandarin….

What's the contrasting / distinguishing term for "Taiwan(ese) Taiwanese"?

Here's an article in Chinese in a Taiwan newspaper that argues for the name of Minnan language on Formosa to be "rectified (zhèngmíng 正名)" as "Táiwān Táiyǔ 台灣台語" ("Taiwan[ese] Taiwanese"). Here's Chau Wu's reaction to the article:

Oy vey! The news network you cited from belongs to the pro-China, pro-"Re-unification" United Daily News organization (Note: PRC has never controlled Taiwan, and the latter has never been part of the former, so why call it "re-unification"?). Of course, their reporters will seek out opinions from the so-called scholars who would spit out such non-sense.

Please take a look at the following YouTube video on Ayo's YouTube channel, Tâi-lâm muē-á kà lí kóng Tâi-gí (A Tainan Girl Teaches You Taiwanese). She provides some cogent information regarding this controversial issue. She speaks in Taiwanese, but you can read the Mandarin subtitles.

EP0【台語的迷思】台語為什麼不叫閩南語？學台語的重要性是啥？｜台南妹仔教你講台語

There is a recent article in BBC, "Tainan: The 400-year-old cradle of Taiwanese culture." In it the writer mentions his interview with this YouTuber.

Tainan: The 400-year-old cradle of Taiwanese culture (7/10/24)

[VHM: This is a worthy article, covering many facets about the history and culture of Tainan. What the author, Will Buckingham, has to say about Ayo makes clear that she is a treasure for the preservation of Taiwanese language.]

Ayo summarizes it very nicely: Tai-gi is a proper noun, which was developed during the Japanese era and this term has been in customary use since then. Even the dictator Chiang Ka-shek used this term. The situation is no different than the American usage of "English" in this country. This term is a historic term, and is a proper noun. Americans never give a thought to its nominal incongruity (a wrong language in a wrong country – Italian spoken in Italy, Icelandic in Iceland, Japanese in Japan, etc. But English in America?).

I think Chau put it very nicely, especially as he added in a subsequent note:

On another aspect – When I first saw the term 臺灣台語 (Taiwanese of Taiwan), I knew it was another example of artificial bureaucratese. My reaction: another "oy vey"! Is it so difficult to simply call it "Taiwanese" without the redundant appendage of "of Taiwan"? In UK, is English called "English of England"? Similarly, Japanese of Japan? Icelandic of Iceland?

Taiwan(ese) Taiwanese — enough already!

