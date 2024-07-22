Taiwan(ese) Taiwanese
« previous post |
This has become a hot button issue in recent weeks.
Do we need such a term? What does it signify?
Is there any other kind of Taiwanese?
We have Australian English, British English, and American English; we have Canadian / Quebec French and Belgian French and Louisiana French (I love to hear it), and Swiss French…; Caribbean Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Andean Spanish, Rioplatense Spanish, Canarian Spanish, Central American Spanish, Andalusian Spanish, Mexican Spanish…; Taiwan Mandarin, PRC Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM), Sichuan Mandarin, Northeastern Mandarin….
What's the contrasting / distinguishing term for "Taiwan(ese) Taiwanese"?
Here's an article in Chinese in a Taiwan newspaper that argues for the name of Minnan language on Formosa to be "rectified (zhèngmíng 正名)" as "Táiwān Táiyǔ 台灣台語" ("Taiwan[ese] Taiwanese"). Here's Chau Wu's reaction to the article:
EP0【台語的迷思】台語為什麼不叫閩南語？學台語的重要性是啥？｜台南妹仔教你講台語
Tainan: The 400-year-old cradle of Taiwanese culture (7/10/24)
[VHM: This is a worthy article, covering many facets about the history and culture of Tainan. What the author, Will Buckingham, has to say about Ayo makes clear that she is a treasure for the preservation of Taiwanese language.]
Ayo summarizes it very nicely: Tai-gi is a proper noun, which was developed during the Japanese era and this term has been in customary use since then. Even the dictator Chiang Ka-shek used this term. The situation is no different than the American usage of "English" in this country. This term is a historic term, and is a proper noun. Americans never give a thought to its nominal incongruity (a wrong language in a wrong country – Italian spoken in Italy, Icelandic in Iceland, Japanese in Japan, etc. But English in America?).
I think Chau put it very nicely, especially as he added in a subsequent note:
Taiwan(ese) Taiwanese — enough already!
Selected readings
- "Mixed script writing in Taiwan" (5/24/24)
- "A crack in the hegemonic edifice of hanzi" (5/23/24)
- Taiwanese, Mandarin, and Taiwan's language situation
- Dozens of Language Log posts touching upon American English, British English, Australian English
[h.t. shaing tai]
Philip Taylor said,
July 22, 2024 @ 7:34 am
For Chau (please forward if he does not subscribe here) — « In UK, is English called "English of England" ? » — No, it is called "British English", which is not only a phrase that is used in everyday speech but also the designation of the language in which my operating system operates, the language which my browser seeks in preference to any other topolect, etc.
Peter Taylor said,
July 22, 2024 @ 7:47 am
With respect to Philip Taylor's comment about operating systems, it's worth noting that Windows 10 (I don't have easy access to other versions of Windows to compare) supports 4 varieties of Italian (Italian Italian, Swiss Italian, Vatican Italian, and Sammarinese Italian. It's quite unusual for it to be more specific than nation-state, but the variants of Catalan which it knows are Andorran, French, Italian, Spanish, and Spanish (Valencia). I suspect that at some point the Generalitat Valenciana threatened to move to Linux if Microsoft didn't add that special case.
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
July 22, 2024 @ 8:36 am
(1) It's true that there's no conscious incongruity when Americans think of English as the national language. We don't think of England when we say English any more than the English think of the Anglic Germanic tribe that gave the name to begin with. It's just "the language we speak", and the term "American English" is generally only called on whenever there's a need to distinguish it from some other form of mater lingua nostra, but even then, we don't _really_ mean "American English" (as if there were such a thing); we really mean the central Midwestern newscaster-speak variety, the closest analogue to which, in terms of use and dispersal, is probably on the continuum of BBC-RP/Estuary.
(2) What in the world is "Vatican Italian"? — I thought that was called "Latin".