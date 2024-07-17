No "good morning" and "good afternoon" in Romance Languages?
From François Lang:
I hope this isn't a well-known question. I searched LL for
"good morning" romance
and found nothing. So here goes.
(1) One can say "good evening" idiomatically in Romance languages, but not "good morning" or "good afternoon".
(2) However, all three are idiomatic in Germanic languages.
I'm wondering if LL readers concur, and, if so, have any explanations of these two points.
Just kidding here, but maybe the Whorfians would suggest that the passage of (day) time in southern Europe is more fluid?
I don't know about this. I think that I was taught to say "bon matin" in high school French a long time ago.
Andrea Mazzucchi said,
July 17, 2024 @ 9:11 am
In Italian there are
buon giorno/buongiorno (good morning)
buon pomeriggio (good afternoon)
buona sera/buonasera (good evening)
buona notte/buonanotte(good night)
Funny idioms:
"buongiorno e buonasera": a superficial acquaitance
"buonanotte": can be used to express frustration/resignation
DJL said,
July 17, 2024 @ 9:24 am
I don’t want to be thick, and I may be missing something here, but this claim is nonsense, isn’t it? Can we have some examples from Germanic languages and the source of the claim for clarification?
I mean, buon giorno, buon pomeriggio, etc etc is that the point?
Ryan said,
July 17, 2024 @ 10:21 am
I’m sure the point is that giorno, lime jour or diss, doesn’t correspond to morning, and in my experience can be used after noon.
cameron said,
July 17, 2024 @ 10:22 am
I think "bon matin" is still idiomatic in Quebec French. I think in France it'd be considered a bit off, but certainly not completely bizarre or incomprehensible.
Ryan said,
July 17, 2024 @ 10:23 am
tried to type like and dias. Phone keyboards!
Coby said,
July 17, 2024 @ 10:39 am
Spanish has no "good evening" because it has no word for "evening" comparable to French soir or Italian sera, only the compound tarde-noche. One normally says buenas tardes before sunset and buenas noches after.
Catalan, however, has bon matí and (at least in Valencian) bon vespre.
VVOV said,
July 17, 2024 @ 10:45 am
At least in my experience (not a native Spanish speaker), "buenos días" is almost exclusively used in the morning. There's "buenas tardes" for the afternoon.
Is the claim in the OP that Romance languages don't have a salutation that combines the direct translation-equivalents of the English words "good" and "morning"? If so, that's true of Spanish (*buena mañana), but I would argue that the most apt English translation of "buenos días" is "good morning".
Chris Button said,
July 17, 2024 @ 10:48 am
Boa tarde!
J.W. Brewer said,
July 17, 2024 @ 10:49 am
My German is very rusty, but the claim that "good afternoon" is idiomatic in modern German sounded wrong to me and the first bit of usage-guidance I googled up (worth what you pay for it) confirmed that '"Guten Nachmittag" ist nicht üblich – verwende stattdessen "Guten Tag".'
And "good day" is not idiomatic *as a greeting* in current AmEng the way "good morning" or "good afternoon" are. Stereotypically, it is said with cold or hostile implications by someone trying to terminate a conversation/encounter, with "Good day to you, Sir" meaning more or less "now get the hell out of my face" in a more formal register. In a more friendly tone, one typically hears "have a good day" (or "a good one") at the end of an encounter rather than its beginning.
BZ said,
July 17, 2024 @ 11:09 am
I guess it depends on how loosely you're willing to translate "afternoon". For example, in Russian (which isn't a Romance or Germanic language, but never mind that), you use the same word for "day" and "afternoon" (день), but they are two different senses of the word, so I would argue that Russian has an equivalent to "good afternoon" (добрый день) because it can only be used in the afternoon.
Victor Mair said,
July 17, 2024 @ 11:17 am
For sinographically transcribed English "good morning" — at least two different ways — see this post.
https://languagelog.ldc.upenn.edu/nll/?p=2864
Victor Mair said,
July 17, 2024 @ 11:28 am
One of the favorite things of my childhood radio days: Paul Harvey — Good Day!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiZi91a3ABw
DJL said,
July 17, 2024 @ 12:30 pm
@Ryan, I see! I was being thick.
In that case, then, Italian does also have
buona mattinata (good morning)
which even though it is not very common, it certainly exists (my mum was very keen on it).
@Coby the RAE has Spanish 'tarde' as a word that refers to afternoon (at least to the period between midday and dusk):
https://dle.rae.es/tarde?m=form
Cervantes said,
July 17, 2024 @ 12:40 pm
Yes, it's just that the exact divisions of the day to which the idiomatic expressions refer don't line up exactly. Buenos dias literally means "good days" (why it's plural is the more interesting question) but it is normally said in the morning. I don't know that people are necessarily sticklers about making the changeover to buenas tardes at exactly noon, or to buenos noches exactly at sunset, but that's basically what they mean. Perhaps people don't say "buenas mañanas" because it would be ambiguous. Mañana means tomorrow as well as morning, as I think most English speakers know. I suppose I could say "Buenas mañanas" to mean "have a good life." Anyway, the claim made by Mr. Lang is absurd.
Eric said,
July 17, 2024 @ 12:46 pm
I'm a French native speaker. We don't say "bon matin" anymore, it's archaic. We use "bonjour" during the day, "bonsoir" in the evening. "Bon après-midi" is used in the afternoon only when leaving, as is "bonne nuit" when retiring.
Then there's the more idiomoatic "salut" which works for greeting, leaving, at any time.