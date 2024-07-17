« previous post | next post »

From François Lang:

I hope this isn't a well-known question. I searched LL for

"good morning" romance

and found nothing. So here goes.

(1) One can say "good evening" idiomatically in Romance languages, but not "good morning" or "good afternoon".

(2) However, all three are idiomatic in Germanic languages.

I'm wondering if LL readers concur, and, if so, have any explanations of these two points.

Just kidding here, but maybe the Whorfians would suggest that the passage of (day) time in southern Europe is more fluid? My apologies if this question is old hat on LL. My apologies if this question is old hat on LL.

I don't know about this. I think that I was taught to say "bon matin" in high school French a long time ago.

