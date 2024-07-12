« previous post | next post »

"How Jane Austen’s Early Chinese Translators Were Stumped by the Oddities of 19th-Century British Cuisine: How do you get a reader in 1930s China to understand what a mince pie is?" By Saihong Li and William Hope, The Conversation (9/15/22) / Get Pocket.

Jane Austen’s (1775-1817) works are globally renowned, but they were unknown in China until 1935 when two different translations of Pride and Prejudice were published. Today, her novels are increasingly popular and have been translated into Chinese many times – notably there have been 60 different retranslations of Pride and Prejudice.

Translators face the creative balancing act of remaining faithful to the source text while also ensuring that the translation is a smooth, informative read. One intriguing task for translators of Austen has been how to describe the 19th-century British food featured in the many convivial sequences that shed light on characters through their social interaction.

How do you get an early Chinese reader of Austen’s work in the 1930s to understand what rout-cakes are and why Mrs Elton in Austen’s Emma considers poor versions of these a sign of a bad host? The world was not as globalised as it is now and information not so accessible.

Nothing could be simpler and more routine in English cooking / baking than pies. We have mince pie, shepherd's pie, steak and kidney pie, meat pie, and so on and on and on, not to mention humble pie, and what would Chinese of any age make of "four and twenty blackbirds baked in a pye"? And Little Jack Horner sitting in a corner eating a Christmas pie, into which he sticks his thumb and pulls out a plum? Mostly when Chinese talk about "pie" they use the word "bǐng 餅", which could be flat cake, pancake, cookie, pastry, biscuit,

In Pride and Prejudice, Mrs Bennett contrasts her girls’ upbringing with that of their neighbour, Charlotte Lucas, who assists in cooking “the mince pies”. The notion of a pastry dish containing fruit, meat or vegetables is difficult to convey in Chinese as there are only limited similarities with Chinese “bĭng” which are wheat flour-based items resembling flatbreads, biscuits, or pancakes.

Although early mince pies contained meat, they became sweeter and more fruit-based in the 18th century as sugar imports increased. However, Chinese translators conveyed “mince pies” in different ways, including “steak”, “steamed bun”, and “meat pie”, revealing translation errors or strategies such as the use of Chinese equivalents.

The two wartime translations, made during Japan’s invasion of China from 1937 to 1945 of “mince pie” were “steak” and “steamed bun” but in mitigated circumstance the translators probably had limited access to dictionaries during this period.

The article touches on many other types of food in Jane Austen's time and describes the challenges they posed to 20th-century translators who strove to render them into Chinese. For example, "brawn", which is "a cold cut terrine or meat jelly made from a pig’s head and bones, spiced, boiled, then cooled."

Translation strategies have grown ever more sophisticated in recent decades, for example:

“Happiness pancakes” are small, round, and made of flour, sesame seed and white sugar. They display a motif signifying happiness and are decorated with red silk. They have been a wedding delicacy for 2,000 years, whereas western-style wedding cakes are relatively new to China. Nevertheless, the newly coined, cosmopolitan concept of “jiéhūn dàngāo” (“wedding cake”) has materialised in recent translations.

Ah, but then comes cheese, for which the Chinese are hard pressed to find even one term to match the hundreds of English terms. They have tried this and that kind of lào 酪 ("junket; curds"):

Unknown. Possibly from a Central Asian language; compare Mongolian айраг (ajrag, “fermented milk of mares”), Uzbek pishloq (“cheese”) and Turkish ayran (“yoghurt mixed with water”). The phonetic similarity between Chinese 酪 (OC *ɡ·raːɡ, “milk”), Ancient Greek γάλα (gála, “milk”) and Latin lac (“milk”), from Proto-Indo-European *ǵlákts (“milk”) is worth noting (Schuessler, 2007).

(Wiktionary)

"Galactic glimmers: of milk and Old Sinitic reconstructions" (1/8/19) — very long post directly related to the question of what lào, luò 酪 ("fermented milk; yoghurt; sour milk; kumiss") is

Li and Hope opine:

The diets of British and Chinese people are differentiated by foods such as cheese. Austen periodically mentions cheese, for example in Emma when Mr Elton describes a party with “the Stilton cheese, the north Wiltshire, the butter, the celery, the beet-root and all the dessert”. Such references are problematic for Chinese translators because of cultural differences.

…

Although several translators attempted to evoke Stilton’s characteristics (such as its “dry” texture) and used transliteration to convey something of original place names (“North Wiltshire” becoming “North Wēněrtè”, for example), most Chinese readers would have been none the wiser compared with a British reader’s understanding of the original text.

Translation is hard, and probably no aspect of it is harder than conveying the taste, texture, flavor, etc. of food, no matter which language you're translating from and which language you're translating into.

What is mouthfeel in contemporary English? Al dente in Italian? QQ in Taiwanese? If you know the nuances of such terms, you are a gourmand gourmet.

[Thanks to Mark and Greg Metcalf]

