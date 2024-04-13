Fish-in-fish matryoshka sinoglyph

April 13, 2024

Egas Moniz-Bandeira on Twitter/X:

It's cute, clever, fun, but do the Chinese need it as part of their bloated (!) writing system?

Does Unicode need this inessential / nonessential / unessential sinoglyph as part of the world's functional writing systems?

 

Selected reading

 

[h.t. Geoff Wade]

